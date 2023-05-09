Pioneer Staff Reports
SPEARFISH — The Spearfish varsity boys’ tennis squad hosted three East River teams at the East-West dual tournament that ended Saturday in Rapid City and Spearfish.
Updated: May 10, 2023 @ 1:49 am
Spearfish dropped a 9-0 decision to Sioux Falls Lincoln in its first Friday match. The Spartans trailed Sioux Falls Jefferson 4-2 in a Friday match that was not completed because of the weather.
Saturday play for Spearfish began with the Spartans falling 6-2 to Sioux Falls Roosevelt; the Flight 6 singles match was not completed. Weather forced cancellation of Spearfish’s match against Sioux Falls Washington.
Match-by-match results follow.
Spearfish vs. SF Lincoln
Varsity singles
Flight 1: Connor Husser (SF Lincoln) def. Rudy Isburg (Spearfish) 6-0, 6-2.
Flight 2: Drew Gohl (SF Lincoln) def. Nick Wise (Spearfish) 6-0, 6-0.
Flight 3: River McKenzie (SF Lincoln) def. Dennis Crandall (Spearfish) 6-0, 6-0.
Flight 4: Peter Stich (SF Lincoln) def. Leo Isburg (Spearfish) 6-0, 6-0.
Flight 5: Chris Tao (SF Lincoln) def. Stein Botterweg (Spearfish) 6-0, 6-0.
Flight 6: Jacob Husser (SF Lincoln) def. Henry Burnitt (Spearfish) 6-0, 6-0.
Varsity doubles
Flight 1: Connor Husser-Drew Gohl (SF Lincoln) def. Rudy Isburg-Nick Wise (Spearfish) 6-1, 6-2.
Flight 2: River McKenzie-Peter Stich (SF Lincoln) def. Dennis Crandall-Ty Hunt (Spearfish) 6-0, 6-0.
Flight 3: Chris Tao-Jacob Husser (SF Lincoln) def. Leo Isburg-Stein Botterweg (Spearfish) 6-0, 6-0.
Spearfish vs. SF Jefferson
Varsity singles
Flight 1: Rudy Isburg (Spearfish) won by forfeit
Flight 2: Blake Walter (SF Jefferson) def. Nick Wise (Spearfish) 6-2, 6-2.
Flight 3: Dawson McCaulley (SF Jefferson) def. Dennis Crandall (Spearfish) 6-1, 6-2.
Flight 4: Carter Kemmis (SF Jefferson) def. Leo Isburg (Spearfish) 6-0, 6-2.
Flight 5: Kyan Kemmig (SF Jefferson) def. Stein Botterweg (Spearfish) 6-0, 6-2.
Flight 6: Asher Vandewater (SF Jefferson) def. Ty Hunt (Spearfish) 6-0, 6-4.
Varsity doubles
Flight 1: Rudy Isburg-Nick Wise (Spearfish) won by forfeit.
Flight 2 and Flight 3 matches were not completed.
Spearfish vs. SF Roosevelt
Varsity singles
Flight 1: Rudy Isburg (Spearfish) def. Caden Gonnerman (SF Roosevelt) 6-2, 6-2.
Flight 2: Evan Rodgers (SF Roosevelt) def. Nick Wise (Spearfish) 6-3, 7-5.
Flight 3: Boen McKee (SF Roosevelt) def. Dennis Crandall (Spearfish) 6-1, 6-1.
Flight 4: Caden Patzwald (SF Roosevelt) def. Austin O’Bryan (Spearfish) 6-0, 6-2.
Flight 5: Trevan Keegan (SF Roosevelt) def. Leo Isburg (Spearfish) 3-6, 6-4, 10-2.
The Flight 6 singles match was not completed.
Varsity doubles
Flight 1: Rudy Isburg-Nick Wise (Spearfish) def. Connor Fitzpatrick-Evan Rodgers (SF Roosevelt) 6-4, 7-5.
Flight 2: Boen McKee-Caden Gonnerman (SF Roosevelt) def. Dennis Crandall-Austin O’Bryan (Spearfish) 6-2, 6-4.
Flight 3: Caden Patzwald-Trevan Keegan (SF Roosevelt) def. Leo Isburg-Stein Botterweg (Spearfish) 6-2, 7-6 (7-2 tiebreaker).
