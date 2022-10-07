Spfsh tennis Katie Mondloch_7846.jpg
Click to purchase this photo

RAPID CITY — The Spearfish High School girls’ tennis team finished ninth out of 11 teams, at the Class A state tennis tournament that ended Tuesday in Rapid City.

Team standings as well as Spearfish singles and doubles results follow.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.