Spearfish tennis finishes ninth at state tourney By Dennis Knuckles Black Hills Pioneer Oct 7, 2022

RAPID CITY — The Spearfish High School girls' tennis team finished ninth out of 11 teams, at the Class A state tennis tournament that ended Tuesday in Rapid City.Team standings as well as Spearfish singles and doubles results follow.TEAM STANDINGS 1 Pierre T.F. Riggs 506.5 2 St. Thomas More 397 3 SF Christian 388 4 Huron 293 5 RC Christian 258 6 Vermillion 221.5 7 Madison 169 8 Lennox 137.5 9 Spearfish 135.5 10 Aberdeen Roncalli 126.5 11 Milbank 76Singles Flight 1: Katie Mondloch— defeated Abby Hanson (Vermillion) 2-6, 6-4, 10-4— lost to Sydney Tedrow (Pierre) 6-4, 6-0— defeated Madison Buehner (Lennox)— lost to Hope Karels (Milbank) in the 5th place finals, 8-5Singles Flight 2: Ava Iszler— defeated Grace Dressen (Lennox) 7-5 and 6-2— lost to Kara Weiss (Pierre) 6-1, 6-0— lost to 5-Elizabeth Heinen (Huron) 10-4Singles Flight 3: Ella Iszler— lost to 8-Courtney Sandal (Lennox) 6-3, 7-5— bye in consolation bracket— defeated Mya Halverson (Vermillion) 10-7 for 8th placeSingles Flight 4: Lindsey Huck—defeated Anna Mitzel (Aberdeen Central) 7-6 (3) and 7-6 (5)— lost to Jocelyn Corrales (Pierre)— lost to Bethany Engelhart (Huron) in the 5th place finals, 8-4Singles Flight 5: Allie Mondloch— lost to Jenna Korstjens 6-0 and 6-2— received two byes in consolation bracket— defeated Jaiden Stien (Lennox) 9-8 (4) for eighth placeSingles Flight 6: Ava Berberick— defeated Kathryn Loewe (Lennox) 6-3 and 6-1— lost to Emily Westenberg (SF Christian) 6-3 and 6-1
