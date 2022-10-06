Spearfish tennis finishes 9th at state

RAPID CITY — The Spearfish High School girls tennis team finished ninth fifth at the Class A state tennis tournament, that ended Tuesday in Rapid City.
Team standings as well as Spearfish singles and doubles results follow.
TEAM STANDINGS
1 Pierre T.F. Riggs 506.5
2 St. Thomas More 397
3 SF Christian 388
4 Huron 293
5 RC Christian 258
6 Vermillion 221.5
7 Madison 169
8 Lennox 137.5
9 Spearfish 135.5
10 Aberdeen Roncalli 126.5
11 Milbank 76
Singles Flight 1: Katie Mondloch
— defeated Abby Hanson (Vermillion) 2-6, 6-4, 10-4
— lost to Sydney Tedrow (Pierre) 6-4, 6-0
— defeated Madison Buehner (Lennox)
— lost to Hope Karels (Milbank) in the 5th place finals, 8-5
Singles Flight 2: Ava Iszler
— defeated Grace Dressen (Lennox) 7-5 and 6-2
— lost to Kara Weiss (Pierre) 6-1, 6-0
— lost to 5-Elizabeth Heinen (Huron) 10-4
Singles Flight 3: Ella Iszler
— lost to 8-Courtney Sandal (Lennox) 6-3, 7-5
— bye in consolation bracket
— defeated Mya Halverson (Vermillion) 10-7 for 8th place
Singles Flight 4: Lindsey Huck
—defeated Anna Mitzel (Aberdeen Central) 7-6 (3) and 7-6 (5)
— lost to Jocelyn Corrales (Pierre)
— lost to Bethany Engelhart (Huron) in the 5th place finals, 8-4
Singles Flight 5: Allie Mondloch
— lost to Jenna Korstjens 6-0 and 6-2
— received two byes in consolation bracket
— defeated Jaiden Stien (Lennox) 9-8 (4) for eighth place
Singles Flight 6: Ava Berberick
— defeated Kathryn Loewe (Lennox) 6-3 and 6-1
— lost to Emily Westenberg (SF Christian) 6-3 and 6-1
— defeated Christian Rowe (Madison) 10-9 (3)
— lost to Monica Whitman (RC Christian) 8-6 in fifth place finals
Doubles Flight 1: K. Mondloch/L. Huck
— defeated Heidecker/C. Crawford (RC Christian) 6-4 and 6-1
— lost to S. Tedrow/K. Weiss (Pierre) 6-1 and 6-2
— lost to K. Denholm/S. Meyer (STM) 8-1
Doubles Flight 2: A. Iszler/E. Iszler
— lost to C. Sandal/J. Stien (Lennox) 7-5, 0-6, and 12-10
— received two byes in the consolation bracket
— lost to Medina/B. Engelhart (Huron) 8-6
Doubles Flight 3: A. Mondloch/Ava Gill
— defeated B. Buehner/K. Loewe (Lennox) 6-4 and 6-4
— lost to S. Ma/A. Hoek (Huron) 6-2 and 6-1
— lost to C. Rowe/M. Gonyo (Madison) 8-7 (4)
