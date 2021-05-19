Spearfish tennis ends state tourney

SIOUX FALLS — Spearfish collected 82.5 points to finish eighth at the state A boys’ tennis tournament that ended Tuesday.
Brock Bacon earned fourth-place honors in Flight 5 singles and earned a spot on the All-Tournament team. His day started when he fell 6-3, 7-5 to Yankton’s Harrison Krajewski. Bacon dropped a 9-8 decision to Mitchell’s Jack Vermuelen in the third-place match.
Spearfish’s Jensen Damberg reached the second day in Flight 4 singles. He fell 10-3 to Rapid City Christian’s Noah Geyer to end his day.
Rudy Isburg represented Spearfish in Flight 3 singles on Tuesday. He dropped a 10-3 decision to Huron’s Roger Puterbaugh to end play.
Isburg and Damberg competed in Flight 2 doubles. Their tournament ended when they fell 8-6 to Lennox’s Andrew Daugherty and Cody Plank.
Will Becker and Bacon also reached the second day at Flight 3 doubles. They fell 8-2 to the Pierre duo of Denton Beck and Jacob Mayer.
“It was a little bit of a rougher road today,” Spearfish head coach Cain Kolar said. He added he was glad the team had second-day matches.
Bacon played really competitively, according to Kolar. The senior had three match points in his final match, but Kolar said things did not go Bacon’s way.
Damberg and Isburg were evenly matched against their doubles opponents, Kolar said. He added they endured a rough spurt against Lennox, trailing 7-3 before cutting the margin to 7-6 before the Orioles clinched the win.
Sioux Falls Christian collected 455.5 points for the team title. Yankton was second at 378.5 points, with Huron third at 367.5.
“Overall, the guys had a really good attitude,” Kolar said in describing the Spartans at state. He added he was happy to see some players on the second day, and the team’s future is bright.
