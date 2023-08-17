SPEARFISH — The Spearfish High School girls’ tennis team dropped duals Monday and Tuesday, in Spearfish. The Lady Spartans lost to Rapid City Stevens Monday 9-0, and they lost to Rapid City Christian Tuesday 7-2. “Against Rapid City Christian Katie and Allie (Mondloch) got our only wins. Ava (Iszler) and Katie fought hard in doubles losing by two points in the tie breaker.,” said Susie Mondloch, the Spearfish coach. Rapid City Stevens 9, Spearfish 0 Singles Katie Mondloch lost to Peyton Ogle 6-2 and 6-0 Ava Iszler lost to Sylvie Mortimer 6-0 and 6-1 Ella Iszler lost to Arabella Scott 6-1 and 6-3 Allie Mondloch lost to Ella Potvin 6-2 and 6-0 Ava Berberick lost to Madison Marsh 6-2 and 6-3 Emma Gottlob lost to Claudia Werner 6-0 and 6-0 Doubles Katie Mondloch/Ava Iszler lost to Peyton Ogle/Arabella Scott 6-2 and 6-4 Ella Iszler/Allie Mondloch lost to Sylvie Mortimer/Ella Potvin 6-2 and 6-1 Ava Berberick/Emma Gottlob lost to Madison Marsh/Bella Nelson 6-0 and 6-0 Rapid City Christian 7, Spearfish 2 Singles Katie Mondloch defeated to Riley Geyer 3-6, 6-4, and 15-13 Ava Iszler lost to Allison Hill 6-1 and 6-3 Ella Iszler lost to Katie Palmer 5-7, 6-3, and 10-2 Allie Mondloch defeated Monica Whitman 6-4 and 6-1 Ava Berberick lost to Evie Biers 6-2 and 6-4 Emma Gottlob lost to Addie Palmer 6-2 and 6-3 Doubles Katie Mondloch/Ava Iszler lost to Allison Hill/Katie Palmer 6-3, 4-6, and 10-8 Ella Iszler/Allie Mondloch lost to Riley Geyer/Monica Whitman 6-1 and 6-2 Ava Berberick/Emma Gottlob lost to Evie Biers/Addie Palmer 6-2 and 6-2
Since 1876, the Black Hills Pioneer has been a locally owned & operated newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.