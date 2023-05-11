By Jason Gross
Black Hills Pioneer
Updated: May 11, 2023 @ 5:50 am
SPEARFISH — The Spearfish varsity boys’ tennis team fell 8-1 to Rapid City Christian, Tuesday afternoon, at the tennis courts by Spearfish High School.
“They know what tough competition Rapid City Christian is,” Spearfish head coach Thomas Fitch said.
He added practice sessions included some things for players to implement for the rest of the season in terms of doubles formations and technique.
“We cleaned up some ground stroke kinds of issues that we noticed,” Fitch said. “They implemented those very well today.”
Stein Botterweg entered the win column for Spearfish in Flight 6 singles.
Match-by-match results follow.
Varsity singles
Flight 1: Noah Greni (RC Christian) def. Rudy Isburg (Spearfish) 6-0, 6-0.
Flight 2: Andrew Dobbs (RC Christian) def. Nick Wise (Spearfish) 6-0, 6-0.
Flight 3: Cain Schaefers (RC Christian) def. Dennis Crandall (Spearfish) 6-0, 6-4.
Flight 4: Jack Hancock (RC Christian) def. Austin O’Bryan (Spearfish) 6-0, 6-0.
Flight 5: Noah Geyer (RC Christian) def. Leo Isburg (Spearfish) 6-1, 6-0.
Flight 6: Stein Botterweg (Spearfish) def. Charles Beatty (RC Christian) 6-2, 2-6, 16-14.
Varsity doubles
Flight 1: Noah Greni-Andrew Dobbs (RC Christian) def. Rudy Isburg-Nick Wise (Spearfish) 6-1, 6-1.
Flight 2: Joe Schneller-Jack Hancock (RC Christian) def. Dennis Crandall-Austin O’Bryan (Spearfish) 6-1, 6-2.
Flight 3: Matthew Suomala-Noah Geyer (RC Christian) def. Stein Botterweg-Leo Isburg (Spearfish) 6-1, 6-2.
Spearfish will host Rapid City Central to end the regular season this Thursday, with first matches set to begin at 4 p.m. The Spartans then compete at the state Class A tournament set for May 15-16 in Sioux Falls.
