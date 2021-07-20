Spearfish Tennis Association hosted USTA Level 6 Spearfish SLAM Tennis Tournament

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Tennis Association hosted the USTA Level 6 Spearfish SLAM Tennis Tournament July 17 and 18, at the Spearfish High School tennis courts.
The results follow:
Girls’ 18 & under singles:
1st: Alexa Richert (Gillette, Wyo.)
2nd: Emma Thurness (Rapid City)
3rd: Kaite Mondloch (Spearfish)
Girls’ 18 & under doubles:
1st: Emma Thurness/Athena Franciliso (Rapid City)
2nd: Katie Mondloch/Anna Engen (Spearfish)
3rd: Maggie Bruse/Hallie Angelos (Gillette, Wyo.)
Girls’ 16 & under singles:
1st: Abi Neary (Gillette, Wyo.)
2nd: Brianna Ketchum (Gillette, Wyo.)
3rd: Mari Bouzis (Gillette, Wyo.)
Girls’ 16 & under doubles:
1st: Brooke Kendrick/Brianna Ketchum (Gillette, Wyo.)
2nd: Ave Iszler/Ella Iszler (Spearfish)
3rd: Allie Mondloch/Laura Frost (Spearfish)
Boys’ 16 & under singles:
1st: Austin O’Bryan (Spearfish)
2nd: Dennis Crandall (Spearfish)
3rd: Jovan Weigel (Spearfish)
