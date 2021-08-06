Spearfish Tennis Association holding Fall middle school developmental tennis program

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Tennis Association will be holding fall middle school developmental tennis program.
This program is for any sixth, seventh, or eighth grade girl in the Spearfish area.
Since tennis is not an official middle school activity at Spearfish Middle School, any area middle school girl may participate in the program.
There is no cost to participate. T-shirts are available for $10 but not required.
School physicals are required for all participants.
The 2021 middle school girls practices start Aug. 16.
Practices are 6:30-8:15 a.m. Monday through Friday at the middle school tennis courts until school starts on Aug. 25.
Practices times after school starts will be 3:30-5:15 p.m.
If the high school team is out of town, practices will be at the high school tennis courts.
There will be a parent/player meeting 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, at the high school tennis courts.
For more information and to register please go to: https://tinyurl.com/9h25se8h
