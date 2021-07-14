Spearfish Teeners reach title round

BELLE FOURCHE — Spearfish edged Winner 7-6 Tuesday afternoon in Belle Fourche and advanced to the championship round of the under-14 Region 1 Teener Legion baseball tournament, held at the Black Hills Roundup complex.
“Nothing came easy today,” said Spearfish head coach Parker Louks, whose team overcame an early 3-0 deficit and sat through a 40-minute rain delay in the sixth inning.
Louks told his players all season that things will go wrong in the postseason, no matter how good a team is.
“It’s just how you bounce back from that and how you carry yourselves,” he said.
Winner took advantage of three Spearfish errors to build a 3-0 lead in the top of the first.
Jack Branum’s single scored Owen Bruner and Braden Ericks to bring Spearfish within 3-2 in the first.
Bruner scored on a third-inning wild pitch as Spearfish forged a 3-3 tie. Sean Sewell reached first base on a strikeout as the catcher dropped the ball; Ericks raced home to put Spearfish ahead 4-3.
Ericks reached base on a two-out error in the fourth. JJ Stambaugh came home as Spearfish’s lead grew to 5-3.
Winner scored once in the fifth inning and twice in the sixth to claim a 6-5 lead.
Bruner scored on an Ericks double to help Spearfish forge a 6-6 tie. Lightning forced the temporary delay of the contest.
Spearfish had a runner on second base with one out when play resumed. Will Scharf laced a two-out double to plate Ericks and give Spearfish a 7-6 lead that stood the rest of the way.
Ericks scored three runs and added three hits for Spearfish’s offense. He also earned the pitching win.
Spearfish runs: Braden Ericks 3, Owen Bruner 3, JJ Stambaugh 1.
Spearfish singles: Bruner 2, Sean Sewell 1, Jack Branum 1, Ericks 1.
Spearfish doubles: Ericks 2, Will Scharf 1.
Spearfish pitching: Damon Brackel 5+ innings, 4 runs, 5 hits; Ericks 1 inning, 2 runs, 2 hits; Aiden Meverden 1 inning, 0 runs, 0 hits.
Spearfish started its tournament play Monday by defeating Chamberlain 16-8. Spearfish is now 2-0 in the double-elimination tournament.
“We struggled and made errors. I didn’t think we hit very well against Chamberlain,” Louks said in describing the opener. He added Spearfish hit well, made plays, and made big pitches against Winner.
Wednesday’s schedule calls for Spearfish to play Winner or Belle Fourche at 3:30 p.m. in that title round.
Spearfish wins the title if it prevails in the first game. A second game is needed if Spearfish falls.
Weather forced postponement of Tuesday night’s Winner-Belle Fourche game in the consolation bracket. That contest has been rescheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday.
