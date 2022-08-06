Spearfish swimmer joins South Dakota Zone team

SPEARFISH — Black Hills Gold team member Connor Aalbu, was selected to be a part of the South Dakota team competing at the USA Swimming Central Zone Championships, in Minneapolis, Minn. this weekend.
The Central Zone includes the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Minnesota, Missouri Valley, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Ozark, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.
Aalbu joins the top 2% of the South Dakota Local Swimming Committee (LSC), which has roughly 1200 age group swimmers. This opportunity gives Connor, and his fellow South Dakota teammates, a chance to experience the next level of competition. With this experience, Connor will get to compete with the up and coming national competitors, introducing Connor to possibilities and aspirations to train for his future in competitive swimming.
Aalbu has been swimming and competing with the Black Hills Gold swim team, in Spearfish for five-years.
Along with competitive swimming, Aalbu has worked on his time management skills to also be a well-rounded student making the “A” Honor Roll, playing the trombone, and he plans to add football to his regimen this fall.
The Spearfish community wishes him good luck to as he meets up with his teammates for a new adventure in competitive swimming!
