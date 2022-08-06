Spearfish swimmer joins South Dakota Zone team

Connor Aalbu, a member of the Black Hillis Gold swim team, from Spearfish, will compete this weekend as part of the South Dakota team competing at the USA Swimming Central Zone Championships, in Minneapolis, Minn. Courtesy photo

SPEARFISH — Black Hills Gold team member Connor Aalbu, was selected to be a part of the South Dakota team competing at the USA Swimming Central Zone Championships, in Minneapolis, Minn. this weekend.

The Central Zone includes the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Minnesota, Missouri Valley, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Ozark, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

