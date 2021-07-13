SPEARFISH — Spearfish Post 164 and Sturgis Post 33 split a Monday doubleheader at Black Hills Energy Stadium to end the Legion baseball regular season.
Spearfish earned an 8-6 victory in the first game, with Sturgis prevailing 12-5 in the nightcap. Both teams will compete in regional tournament play later this week.
“We gave up eight runs, and I believe only three of those were earned,” Sturgis head coach Dominic Bradford said of the first contest. “Whenever you give up five unearned runs, it’s kind of hard to win.”
Bradford said Post 33 limited its mistakes in the second game and hit the ball a lot better. “We were also more aggressive on the bases,” he added.
Spearfish head coach Isaac Taylor said his team played really well in the opener. “We just went cold with our bats the second game,” he added.
Controlling emotions worked for Post 164 in the first game, Taylor said. He added Alec Sundsted pitched really well, and Spearfish was able to score three runs with no hits.
Sturgis pitcher Gage Murphey kept Spearfish off balance in the second game by using off-speed pitches and fastballs, according to Taylor.
Game One
Brady Hartwig came home on an Aiden Haught groundout to put Spearfish up 1-0 in the first. Sturgis forged a 1-1 tie in the second when RJ Andrzjewski scored as Hunter Janzen grounded into a double play.
Carter Lyon and Cody Chapman came home in the second inning as Post 164 extended its lead to 3-1.
David Anderson’s third-inning groundout scored Gage Murphey as Sturgis closed the margin to 3-2. Dustin Alan doubled to plate Ridge Inhofer, tying matters at three. Andrzjewski’s single scored Alan and put Post 33 ahead 4-3.
Spearfish forged a 4-4 tie in the fourth when Kaidon Feyereisen’s single scored Noah Mollman. Ty Sieber laced a double to score Hartwig and Feyereisen as Post 164 moved ahead 6-4.
Post 164 loaded the bases with two outs in the fourth. Sieber and Haught scored on a Lyon single to make the score 8-4.
Anderson’s seventh-inning double scored Inhofer as Sturgis stayed within 8-5. A wild pitch allowed Anderson to score and make the score 8-6, but Post 33 got no closer.
Hartwig scored two runs and added one hit for Spearfish; Sieber and Lyon each finished with one run and two hits. Alec Sundsted earned the pitching win.
Connor Cruickshank took the pitching loss for Sturgis. Inhofer’s efforts featured two runs and one hit.
Game Two
Thor Sundstrom’s squeeze bunt scored David Anderson and put Sturgis ahead 1-0 in the second frame. The margin reached 2-0 when Dustin Alan scored on an errant throw.
The visiting Titans used Ridge Inhofer’s RBI single to build a 3-0 edge in the third. Dawson Inhofer scored on the play.
Sturgis loaded the bases with one out in the fourth. Dawson Inhofer singled to plate Sundstrom and make the score 4-0.
Post 33’s fourth inning continued as Gage Murphey reached base on a failed fielder’s choice. Dawson Inhofer and Connor Cruickhshank scored on the play, with Kain Peters sprinting home on an error to make the score 7-0.
Anderson singled to plate Murphey in the fourth, putting Post 33 ahead 8-0.
Peters came home for Sturgis on a sixth-inning wild pitch. Anderson doubled to plate Murphey and give Post 33 a 10-0 advantage.
Sturgis used Sundstrom’s single to score Anderson and make the score 11-0. Cruickshank singled to plate Sundstrom and extend Post 33’s lead to 12-0.
Spearfish loaded the bases with one out in its half of the sixth. Jonathan Bloom doubled to score Aiden Haught and Alec Sundsted, making the score 12-2. Connor Comer’s sacrifice fly plated Carter Lyon as Spearfish stayed within 12-3.
Sundsted’s seventh-inning double scored Kaidon Feyereisen and Haught to make the score 12-5, but Spearfish got no closer.
Haught scored twice for Spearfish, with Sundsted adding one run and two hits. Brady Hartwig took the pitching loss.
Murphey pitched five shutout innings and claimed the pitching win for Sturgis. Anderson and Sundstrom finished with two-run, four-hit efforts on offense.
Bradford said a bit of everything was working well for Murphey.
Spearfish (25-31) needed to win both Monday games to advance to the class A varsity Legion tournament. By splitting on Monday, Post 164 will earn a spot in the class A Junior Legion regional tournament starting Thursday in Rapid City.
Taylor said Post 164 will face the Rapid City Post 22 Expos in the opener.
Sturgis will likely visit Sioux Falls West on Friday and Saturday for regions, according to Bradford.
