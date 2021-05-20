STURGIS — Track athletes from Spearfish and Sturgis Brown descended on Woodle Field for Tuesday’s Last Chance meet. It provided athletes a final opportunity to improve past efforts or qualify for the state Class AA meet scheduled for May 28-29.
The top 24 times or distances in each individual event throughout the season qualify for state. Each of the 18 Class AA schools will also qualify a relay.
“We did some really good things today,” Spearfish head coach Aaron Nida said. “We got some things done that we were wanting to do.”
Spearfish’s Jaden Guthmiller won the boys’ 100-meter dash in 10.84 seconds and the 200 dash in 22.50 seconds. Nida said Guthmiller was able to improve his state seeding.
Carson Diedrich (second in boys’ pole vault, personal best 12 feet), Madeline Cross (second in girls’ pole vault at 9-6), the girls’ 4x400-meter relay also earned Nida’s praise for their efforts.
“There were a lot of good performances,” Sturgis Brown head coach Blake Proefrock said. “Our boys’ 4x200-meter team that won set the school record.”
Ridge Inhofer, Kaden Phillips, Traeton Monahan, and Trevor Christman combined for a time of 1 minute 31.07 seconds in that relay. The old record of 1:31.60 was set in 2017.
Makayla Keffeler (first place in girls’ triple jump), Rachel Cammack (first place in girls’ pole vault), Aiden Hedderman and Brodie Eisenbraun (personal records in boys’ 110-meter hurdles), and Jarod Duran (personal record in shot put) were other performances Proefrock cited.
Event winners and other top-six finishers from Spearfish and Sturgis Brown follow. Only those events with area representation are listed.
BOYS’ DIVISION
100-meter dash
1 Jaden Guthmiller (Spearfish) 10.84 seconds.
200-meter dash
1 Jaden Guthmiller (Spearfish) 22.50 seconds. Sturgis Brown: 3 Trevor Christman 22.76. Other Spearfish: 4 Bridger Roberdeau 23.05.
400-meter dash
1 Bridger Roberdeau (Spearfish) 51.44 seconds. Other Spearfish: 2 William Williams 52.22, 4 Peyton Millis 52.90.
800-meter run
1 Alex Otten (Rapid City Stevens) 2 minutes 0.66 seconds. Spearfish: 4 John Jeffery 2:06.50. Sturgis Brown: 5 Ray Henderson 2:10.79, 6 Brady Buchholz 2:12.25.
1,600-meter run
1 Simeon Birnbaum (Rapid City Stevens) 4 minutes 30.45 seconds. Spearfish: 5 Yohannes Peterson 4:49.57.
3,200-meter run
1 Deron Graf (Sturgis Brown) 10 minutes 33.34 seconds. Other Sturgis Brown: 2 Ty Petrocco 10:35.12, 3 Morgan Papenfuss 10:37.48, 4 Beck Bruch 10:45.36.
110-meter hurdles
1 Brodie Eisenbraun (Sturgis Brown) 15.78 seconds. Other Sturgis Brown: 3 Aidan Hedderman 15.97. Spearfish: 4 Jadon Olsson 16.94.
300-meter hurdles
1 Aidan Hedderman (Sturgis Brown) 43.11 seconds. Spearfish: 4 Jadon Olsson 45.65. Other Sturgis Brown: 5 Dmitri O’Driscoll 45.74.
4x100-meter relay
1 Rapid City Central 43.90 seconds. Spearfish (Chase McArthur, Sam Moore, Cadence Jones, Dago Rodriguez) finished fifth in 46.83.
4x200-meter relay
1 Sturgis Brown A (Ridge Inhofer, Kaden Phillips, Traeton Monahan, Trevor Christman) 1 minute 31.07 seconds. Sturgis Brown B (Byron Holt, Braden Temple, Tyrel Droppers, Walker Vlietstra) finished fourth in 1:38.50.
4x400-meter relay
1 Sturgis Brown A (Brodie Eisenbraun, Trevor Christman, Ridge Inhofer, Traeton Monahan) 3 minutes 27.77 seconds. Sturgis Brown B (Byron Holt, Nathanael Jones, Cale Jolley, Aidan Hedderman) finished fourth in 3:45.51.
4x800-meter relay
1 Sturgis Brown (Jared Sailer, Brady Buchholz, Ray Henderson, Traeton Monahan) 8 minutes 27.51 seconds.
Shot put
1 Liam Porter (Rapid City Central) 52 feet 6 inches. Sturgis Brown: 3 Jarod Duran 47-5.
Discus
1 Jason Maciejczak (Douglas) 156 feet 8 inches. Spearfish: 4 Gabe Knudson 127-6.
High jump
1 Isaac Flanegan (Rapid City Central) 5 feet 8 inches. Spearfish: 2 Tyler Huber 5-8, 3 (tie) Drason Craig 5-6.
Pole vault
1 Sumner Griffin (Rapid City Central) 12 feet 0 inches. Spearfish: 2 Carson Diedrich 12-0, 5 Mason Schmitz 10-0, 6 Brody Janvrin 10-0.
Long jump
1 Julian Swallow (Rapid City Central) 21 feet 5.50 inches. Spearfish: 4 Quinten Carlson 19-1.50.
Triple jump
1 Jacob Hafner (Rapid City Stevens) 41 feet 7.75 inches. Spearfish: 4 Quinten Carlson 39-4.50. Sturgis Brown: 6 Cale Jolley 38-2.25.
GIRLS’ DIVISION
100-meter dash
1 Matayah Yellow Mule (Rapid City Central) 12.57 seconds. Spearfish: 6 Dillan Richards 13.37.
200-meter dash
1 Vaida Pettersen (Spearfish) 26.70 seconds. Other Spearfish: 2 Hanna Bjorkman 27.04.
400-meter dash
1 Jayda McNabb (Rapid City Stevens) 1 minute 0.28 seconds. Spearfish: 3 Hanna Bjorkman 1:01.94, 4 Tessa Lucas 1:02.69.
800-meter run
1 Brionna Holso (Rapid City Stevens) 2 minutes 22.24 seconds. Sturgis Brown: 4 Iris Zylstra 2:23.58. Spearfish: 6 Josie Tobin 2:27.12.
1,600-meter run
1 Hailey Uhre (Rapid City Stevens) 5 minutes 11.36 seconds. Spearfish: 6 Kori Keil 5:49.75.
100-meter hurdles
1 Baylee Van Zee (Rapid City Sevens) 15.69 seconds. Spearfish: 3 Anna Hoffman 16.26. Sturgis Brown: 4 Kaylee Whatley 16.99, 5 Ireland Nacey 17.23.
300-meter hurdles
1 Claire Fierro (Rapid City Stevens) 47.64 seconds. Spearfish: 2 Anna Hoffman 47.99. Sturgis Brown: 6 Hannah Killinger 51.12.
4x100-meter relay
1 Rapid City Central 49.83 seconds. Spearfish (Sofie Guthmiller, Grace Karp, Stella Marcus, Vaida Pettersen) finished second in 51.26. Sturgis Brown (Sawyer Dennis, Cali Ewing, Layne Septka, Kyasia Jones) finished fourth in 52.13.
4x200-meter relay
1 Sturgis Brown (Sawyer Dennis, Cali Ewing, Avery Marler, Kyasia Jones) 1 minute 48.26 seconds. Spearfish (Grace Karp, Stella Marcus, Dillan Richards, Vaida Pettersen) finished third in 1:53.40.
4x400-meter relay
1 Rapid City Stevens 4 minutes 3.08 seconds. Spearfish (Anna Hoffman, Maddi Doren, Tessa Lucas, Hanna Bjorkman) finished second in 4:04.59. Sturgis Brown A (Sawyer Dennis, Kyasia Jones, Avery Marler, Kylee Bennett) finished third in 4:09.54. Sturgis Brown B (Layne Septka, Kaylee Whatley, Hannah Killinger, Charlotte Fjelstad) finished fifth in 4:20.65.
4x800-meter relay
1 Sturgis Brown (Novali Dinkins, Lucy Hamer, Iris Zylstra, Paige Willnerd) 10 minutes 2.12 seconds.
1,600-meter sprint medley relay
1 Sturgis Brown (Sawyer Dennis, Kyasia Jones, Avery Marler, Paige Willnerd) 4 minutes 23.04 seconds. Spearfish (Dillan Richards, Sofie Guthmiller, Maddi Doren, Sierra West) finished third in 4:32.95.
Shot put
1 Lexi Long (Sturgis Brown) 35 feet 10 inches. Other Sturgis Brown: 2 Elisabeth Ortiz 28-9.50, 5 Sophia Gire 27-3, 6 Dezi Rhodes 27-1. Spearfish: 3 Alyssa Rafferty 28-7.
Discus
1 Cassandra Witte (Rapid City Central) 106 feet 9 inches. Sturgis Brown: 5 Dezi Rhodes 97-1.
High jump
1 (tie) Matayah Yellow Mule (Rapid City Central) and Halle Rogers (Spearfish) both 5 feet 0 inches. Sturgis Brown: 5 Rachel Cammack 4-8.
Pole vault
1 Rachel Cammack (Sturgis Brown) 10 feet 0 inches. Spearfish: 2 Madeline Cross 9-6.
Long jump
1 Matayah Yellow Mule (Rapid City Central) 17 feet 10.50 inches. Spearfish: 3 Stella Marcus 16-4, 4 Maddi Doren 16-0.50, 6 Brooke Peotter 15-3.75.
Triple jump
1 Makayla Keffeler (Sturgis Brown) 34 feet 10 inches. Other Sturgis Brown: 3 Novali Dinkins 33-2.25. Spearfish: 4 Stella Marcus 33-0.
