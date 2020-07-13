Spearfish struggles vs. Brandon Valley

SPEARFISH — Spearfish dropped a 24-1 decision to Brandon Valley in varsity Legion baseball played Saturday afternoon at Black Hills Power Stadium. Play ended after five innings because of the 10-run rule.
“Brandon Valley is the best team in the state for a reason,” Spearfish head coach Isaac Taylor said. “We had a chance to contend, but we made too many errors.”
Taylor said Spearfish issued 13 walks and committed seven fielding errors on the day. He added when a batter reaches base that way, it will likely result in a run.
The visitors took a 1-0, first-inning lead when Joe Kolbeck scored on a Jaxon Haase single.
Brandon Valley used three runs in the second frame to extend its edge to 4-0. Kolbeck’s RBI single scoring Noah Bertsch was the biggest highlight.
Alec Sundsted walked to lead off Spearfish’s half of the third frame. Connor Comer’s sacrifice bunt moved Sundsted to second.
Jonathon Bloom then stepped into the batter’s box. He reached base on an infield single that scored Sundsted and brought Spearfish within 4-1.
Brandon Valley sent 18 batters to the plate in a third inning that featured 13 runs.
Post 131 took advantage of eight walks and seven hits during the frame; three of the walks came with the bases loaded. Brandon Valley led 17-1 when the frame ended.
Ty Sieber and Aiden Haught hit two-out singles for Spearfish in the fourth. However, they were stranded on base.
Brandon Valley scored four more runs in the fourth for a 21-1 advantage. That frame featured four singles.
Spearfish recorded a baserunner in the fourth when Austin McMillin drew a two-out walk, but he was stranded.
Post 131’s day ended with a three-run fifth frame. Hunter Marso’s two-run double plated Grant Peterson and Bertsch, making the score 24-1.
Brady Hartwig, Sieber, Haught, and Bloom recorded one hit apiece for Spearfish. Haught absorbed the pitching loss.
Braden Wills claimed the pitching win for Brandon Valley. Dawson Skorczewski and Peterson scored four runs apiece; Matt Brown collected three hits.
Spearfish runs: Alec Sundsted 1.
Spearfish singles: Jonathon Bloom 1, Aiden Haught 1, Ty Sieber 1, Brady Hartwig 1.
Spearfish pitching: Haught 2 1/3 innings, 15 runs, 6 hits, 9 walks, 0 strikeouts; Noah Mollman 1 2/3 innings, 6 runs, 7 hits, 2 walks, 1 strikeout; Danner Craig 1 inning, 3 runs, 3 hits, 2 walks, 0 strikeouts.
That game was the first of a doubleheader.
Brandon Valley defeated Sturgis 12-9 in the day’s second contest. A full recap will appear in Tuesday’s Black Hills Pioneer.
Spearfish will return to action today when it plays at Rapid City. Game time from McKeague Field is set for 5:30 p.m.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.