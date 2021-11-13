SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Sports Academy hosted its first Ninja competition of the season on Saturday, Oct. 30. Twenty-six competitors in three age groups represented Spearfish and Sturgis.
Spearfish Head Ninja Coach Kirk Summers said he was really excited about beginning the competitive season and getting a chance to have a competition on his newly designed Ninja Course.
“We took the entire month of August and totally redesigned our Ninja area at the gym,” Summers said.
Summers said the course was upgraded to add 16 feet of additional space, allowing the academy to add several new ninja obstacles.
The upgrading also allows for a better flow from one obstacle to the next. It includes a longer distance available to Lache (swing from one obstacle to the next) which is a very important part of ninja warrior training.
“This will help our competitive ninjas when they travel to other competitions and makes all of our ninja classes flow better. With this new system we can also change obstacles on the fly and keep everything fresh and exciting from week to week for our ninja classes,” Summers said.
Top finishers in the 6-7 age group follow.
1 Dash Lee, 10 of 10 obstacles cleared in 1 minute 52 seconds
2 Amman Wehrung, 9 of 10 obstacles cleared in 1:59
3 Kanyan Morgan, 9 of 10 obstacles cleared in 2:06
4 Braxton Randolph, 8 of 10 obstacles cleared in 2:44
5 Ragan Walker, 7 of 10 obstacles cleared in 1:30
Top finishers in the 8-9 age group follow.
1 John Finkbeiner, 12 of 12 obstacles cleared in 1 minute 42 seconds
2 Jayce Blair, 12 of 12 obstacles cleared in 2:07
3 Ivan Albrecht, 12 of 12 obstacles cleared in 2:23
4 Jhett Leonhardt, 11 of 12 obstacles cleared in 2:08
5 Gabriel Gatz, 10 of 12 obstacles cleared in 2:12
Top finishers in the 10-and-over age group follow.
1 Alex Albrecht, 11 of 12 obstacles cleared in 2 minutes 19 seconds
2 Stetsen McMillan, 9 of 12 obstacles cleared in 2:09
3 Brooklyn Grundstad, 9 of 12 obstacles cleared in 3:07
4 Mylo Lee, 8 of 12 obstacles cleared in 2:56
5 Colton Storm, 6 of 12 obstacles cleared in 2:05
Summers said the competition marked a great start for the local competitors.
“It was exciting to see so many new faces give the Ninja Competition a try and to watch their determination to attack the new course and showcase their strength and coordination,” he added.
