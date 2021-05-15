Spearfish Sports Academy competes at region event

SIOUX FALLS — Alex Albrecht and Justus Funk represented Spearfish Ninjas from Spearfish Sports Academy at the recent Regional Championships in Sioux Falls.
Albrecht competed in the 11-and-under age group, and Funk was in the 14-and-15 age group.
Head Ninja Coach Kirk Summers was very pleased with how both boys did at the competition. Summers said they faced some really difficult challenges in this obstacle course, and they really had to concentrate on each individual obstacle.
They also faced some really tough competitors as this was the qualifying meet for the National Championships to be held in Las Vegas later this year.
Albrecht cleared eight of the 15 obstacles, just narrowly missing several and pushed through to finish the course. He was very happy he had the chance to compete in the Regional meet
