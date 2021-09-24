Spearfish Spartans hosts Custer Wildcats in homecoming game

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Spartans will face the Custer Wildcats, in the Spartans’ homecoming game tonight, at Lyle Hare Stadium, in Spearfish.
The Spartans (1-4) are coming off a 19-16 win over rival Sturgis Brown, Sept. 18, in Sturgis.
“The kids came out ready to play. I’m very excited for them,” said Dalton Wademan, the Spartans head football coach. “They’ve worked hard to get to where we are at, and I am very excited for them to get that winning feeling.”
Wademan wants his team to enjoy homecoming week, but remain focused on the task at hand.
“It’s homecoming week, homecoming game. We’re excited for it. We talked to the kids, because there’s a lot of stuff going om this week. Wehen we come to practice, we’ve got to leave it all on top of the hill, and when they come down the hill they need to be ready to practice, and they’ve done just that,” Wademan said.
“On offense we need to establish the run game up front. We’ve got to communicate, and take advantage of our opportunities when we have them,” said Wademan. “On defense we’ve got to be patient. We can’t jump anything early. We’ve got to be patient and read our keys.
Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
