By Jason Gross
Black Hills Pioneer
SPEARFISH — Spearfish hosted Gillette-based Thunder Basin in its girls’ softball home opener Thursday afternoon and came up short in both contests.
The Spearfish C squad fell 21-4 in the first game, and the junior varsity team dropped a 17-2 decision. Both contests at the Black Hills Energy complex operated under a 90-minute time limit.
“I’m excited they were able to come over here and show us some stuff,” Spearfish head coach Paul Jamison said of the Thunder Basin squad.
Jamison said Thunder Basin showed a lot of discipline at the plate. He added the visitors knew how to play in elements like Thursday (rain, cloudy skies, and cold winds).
C game
Thunder Basin built a 2-0 lead in the first inning as both runs scored on wild pitches.
Taylor Vitto’s first-inning single plated Sophie Rantapaa and put Spearfish on the scoreboard. Emmi Johnson reached base on a failed fielder’s choice; Caitlin Lyon sprinted home as Spearfish forged a 2-2 tie.
Vitto came home on a one-out wild pitch to put Spearfish ahead 3-2 later in the first frame.
Thunder Basin responded with a nine-run second inning to build an 11-3 advantage. Thirteen batters combined for four hits and one walk while taking advantage of three Spearfish errors.
A 10-run third frame gave Thunder Basin a 21-3 lead. That inning included four hits, three walks, and six runs scoring on wild pitches.
Spearfish ended the scoring when Taylor Tenant came home on a wild pitch.
Vitto scored one run and added one hit for Spearfish.
Spearfish runs: Taylor Tenant 1, Taylor Vitto 1, Caitlyn Lyon 1, Sophie Rantapaa 1.
Spearfish singles: Marlee Heltzel 1, Vitto 1.
Spearfish walks: Lyon 2, Marley Whitlock 1, Vitto 1.
JV game
Thunder Basin scored nine runs in the first inning and six in the second to lead 15-0.
Skylar Viessman was hit by a pitch to lead off Spearfish’s half of the first. She reached second base and eventually scored on Kaitlynn Sitzman’s single to make the score 15-1.
A two-run third frame extended Thunder Basin’s advantage to 17-1.
Spearfish’s Chloe Lerew walked to lead off the third inning. She scored when Kianna Stahlecker reached base on a fielder’s choice; the game ended two batters later with that 17-2 score.
Spearfish runs: Chloe Lerew 1, Skylar Viessman 1.
Spearfish singles: Amy Raad-Coture 1, Kaitlynn Sitzman 1, Abi Feyereisen 1.
Spearfish walks: Lerew 1.
“I think it’s really fun; it’s really exciting,” Sitzman said when asked about Spearfish’s home opener despite the final score. “It’s not how we wanted to play, but I’m excited for the future games and just to get better.”
Sitzman said Thunder Basin’s team has played and practiced much longer than Spearfish.
The Spartans have come together very well, according to Sitzman. She said one of the team’s strong suits centers on team members keeping each other positive.
Sitzman said she has played softball for quite some time. She describes her team role as keeping her head up, not letting things get to her, and showing others that players need to get past the inevitable mistakes.
“Just playing, being with each other, getting closer, making new friends,” Sitzman said when asked what team members have enjoyed the most thus far.
Sitzman most looks forward to the squads improving during the next few weeks. Practice sessions, and learning what needs work, are what she is most eagerly anticipating.
Spearfish’s junior varsity squad is now 1-1, and Jamison said things have been really fun so far. He added the program includes no seniors and only two juniors, with younger team members bringing a lot of energy to practices.
What would Jamison like to see Spearfish take from Thursday going forward? “They know they can play in an environment like this,” he said.
