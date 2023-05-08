Spearfish softball ends season

Spearfish outfielders Chloe Lerew, left, and Jayden Wenzel converge on a fly ball during the junior varsity contest. Pioneer photo by Jason Gross

SPEARFISH — Spearfish girls’ softball teams wrapped up their season Monday afternoon by splitting two games against the Campbell County junior varsity at the Black Hills Energy sports complex.

The Spearfish C team dropped a 17-0 decision, and the junior varsity emerged with an 11-2 victory.

