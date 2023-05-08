Spearfish softball ends season

SPEARFISH — Spearfish girls’ softball teams wrapped up their season Monday afternoon by splitting two games against the Campbell County junior varsity at the Black Hills Energy sports complex.
The Spearfish C team dropped a 17-0 decision, and the junior varsity emerged with an 11-2 victory.
“We couldn’t ask for a better game. That JV just came out and played with all they had,” Spearfish head coach Paul Jamison said.
In recapping the junior varsity game, Jamison said, “We were aggressive at the plate, put the ball in play, and made them (Campbell County) field.” He added the Spartan batters did not take bad pitches.
JV GAME
The Spartans took a 1-0, first-inning lead when Skylar Viessman singled to score Amy Raad-Coture.
Jayden Wenzel and Emme Johnson scored on wild pitches as Spearfish’s third-inning lead grew to 3-0. Kiana Stahlecker’s single scored Abi Feyereisen to put the Spartans ahead 4-0 later in the frame.
Wenzel singled to score Lanie O’Connell and Kaitlynn Sitzman in the third inning as Spearfish led 6-0. A wild pitch plated Wenzel to make the score 7-0. Stahlecker reached base on a two-out error; Raad-Coture and Feyereisen came home to put the Spartans ahead 9-0.
Liv Johnson reached base on an error. Stahlecker sprinted home for Spearfish’s seventh run of the third inning, and 10th of the game.
Wenzel was hit by a pitch to open Spearfish’s half of the fourth inning, Raad-Coture singled to score Wenzel and boost the Spartans’ advantage to 11-0.
Campbell County tallied two runs in the fifth inning to end the scoring.
Wenzel scored three runs and added a hit for Spearfish. Raad-Coture finished with two runs and one hit.
“It really helped that we all worked together,” outfielder Chloe Lerew said. “We had a good attitude about everything, and our spirits were really high compared to the other games, which is good.”
Lerew said the sport of softball is a matter of momentum. She said once the team won a game, things are a lot more fun going into the next contest.
“We loved every second of it, but it was nice to actually be a part of a school team,” Lerew said of this first school-sanctioned season. She added it also felt really good to have a name in the school and be in the daily announcements.
Spearfish forged a 2-1 record for the season. Lerew said the team improved throughout the campaign, especially in hitting and teamwork.
Lerew said she had to come into the season as a leader, being one of the older team members. Personal goals included having fun and improving as an all-around player.
“I think it was just how we wanted it to be,” Lerew said when asked how she fared as far as meeting her goals. “We ended up doing a lot better than we thought.”
Campbell County led 2-0 after the first inning and followed that with a six-run second en route to an 8-0 advantage. A two-run single and three-run double highlighted the visiting Camels in the second.
The Camels used a three-run third to extend their lead to 14-0. That frame featured a pair of RBI doubles, and three runs came home on wild pitches.
Campbell County scored three runs in the fifth for the final margin.
Spearfish’s C team ended its season at 1-2.
“The energy of the team was just completely different than it was a couple of weeks ago,” Jamison said. “The kids are getting along a lot better and having a lot of fun.”
