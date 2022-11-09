breaking Spearfish SoDak 16 volleyball match postponed Pioneer staff reports Nov 9, 2022 Nov 9, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPEARFISH — The Class AA SoDak 16 volleyball match between Spearfish and Sioux Falls O'Gorman is tentatively scheduled for 5 p.m. Mountain time Friday in Sioux Falls.Spearfish High School Activities Director Stephanie Ornelas said that match time depends on Thursday.This match was scheduled for tonight, but a winter weather system forced that plan to be changed.To read all of today's stories,Click hereor call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Spearfish Volleyball Weather System Ichthyology School Winter Sioux Falls Aa Sodak Stephanie Ornelas × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesPowerball second prize won in Sioux FallsMillie Bobby Brown has an 'adult relationship' with Henry CavillCity grounds rocket ship at Evans ParkKanye West ‘threatened with institutionalisation by celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak’No information released in dog fight at animal shelterLaRue MeyerBlack Hawk man pleads not guilty to hit and runSpearfish PeeWee Rams Super Bowl-boundTimber industry wins appeal to Forest Service for GTR reviewDrought conditions expected to continue this winter with dry snow weather outlook Images CommentedLawrence Co. P&Z talks ordinance changes (1)Dr. Joan K. Irwin (1)Robert and Roberta Noel (1) Trending Recipes Trending Videos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.