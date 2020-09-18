SPEARFISH — Spearfish’s varsity soccer teams earned shutout victories over Douglas-Rapid City Christian in games played Thursday evening at the Black Hills Energy Sports Complex, in Spearfish.
The Spartan girls prevailed 10-0, and the boys’ team claimed a 6-0 victory. Both games ended the home portion of Spearfish’s regular-season schedule.
Girls’ game
Play ended with just under nine minutes remaining in the second half because of the 10-goal mercy rule.
“It feels good to get another win tonight,” said Spartans’ head coach Katrina Huft after seeing her team improve to 7-3 on the season.
Huft said Spearfish struggled a bit early on but was able to work on possessing the ball and moving it around the field. “It started to look a little bit better soccer in the second half,” she added.
Madie Donovan, Hanna Bjorkman, and Brooke Peotter scored during a 16-minute span as the Spartans went ahead 3-0 with 18 minutes 50 seconds left in the first half. Peotter added three more goals to put Spearfish ahead 6-0 at halftime.
