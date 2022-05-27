Spearfish Shortbills are a new traveling team

The Spearfish Shortbills are a new traveling team in Spearfish. Pictured front row from left are: Myles Krohn, Jones Mortenson, Casen Pollreisz, Coye Pollreisz, Bo Schroeder, Carter Walz, and Jett Hughes. Middle row left: Layne Black, Kace Hughes, Austin Sarvis, Scotty Wood, Parker Martin, and Grady Martin. Back row left: Coach Dan Krohn, Coach Justin Sarvis, Coach Ryan Hughes, and Coach Gary Walz. Courtesy photo

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Shortbills Baseball Club was established in 2021 by Brock Schroeder and Ty Wood.

They saw a need in Spearfish to compete competitively at the youth level and started with an U-11 team, and there was a lot of interest and we now have an U-8, U-9, U-10, U-11, and U-12 teams. 

The boys put in a ton of hard work over the winter in an amazing facility provided by Ryan Hughes, and all of their hard work has paid off. The U-9 team, led by coach Gary Walz, recently finished seond at the U-9 Division Diamond Rat Classic in Sioux Falls.

The Shortbills return to action June 3 at the Boys of Summer Tourney in Gillette, Wyo.

