Spearfish Shortbills are a new traveling team

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Shortbills Baseball Club was established in 2021 by Brock Schroeder and Ty Wood.
They saw a need in Spearfish to compete competitively at the youth level and started with an U-11 team, and there was a lot of interest and we now have an U-8, U-9, U-10, U-11, and U-12 teams.
The boys put in a ton of hard work over the winter in an amazing facility provided by Ryan Hughes, and all of their hard work has paid off. The U-9 team, led by coach Gary Walz, recently finished seond at the U-9 Division Diamond Rat Classic in Sioux Falls.
The Shortbills return to action June 3 at the Boys of Summer Tourney in Gillette, Wyo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.