Spearfish Schools will not sanction softball: yet

SPEARFISH — Softball will not become a school sanctioned sport in the Spearfish School District, officials said on Monday.
Stephanie Ornelas, activities director with the Spearfish School District, told members of the school board that the lack of immediately available field space, combined with budgetary concerns, contributed to the decision to notify the South Dakota High School Activities Association that the district will not have the softball program.
“With all of the information, the feedback we saw from our surveys, and evaluating where our facilities are and everything, we have decided as a committee to hold off on sanctioning softball with the intent to hopefully solidify a facility with Sky Ridge being developed in the next couple of years,” Ornelas said. “Then the adult softball will move up to Sky Ridge and that will open up more field space at the Black Hills State Complex.”
The Black Hills Energy softball complex, Ornelas said, is not a regulation field and so cannot be considered for a school-sanctioned sport.
Additionally, Ornelas said softball is not a cheap sport.
She is currently working with Spearfish School District Business Manager Craig Crosswait to budget the $30,000 that it would cost to start school-sanctioned softball, so that if the facilities become available the school will be ready.
Ormelas said she will also reach out to the local softball association to determine whether that organization can help with those startup costs.
“I don’t know their budget or how well they do,” she said. “We don’t host that many softball tournaments in town to accumulate that kind of money.”
In addition to facility and budget concerns, Ornelas said the S.D. High School Activities Association has not given information about whether Spearfish would compete as an A or AA school.
That lack of information also contributed to the decision.
“The state has provided very little information, so that’s one of our hesitations,” she said.
Late in 2021 the S.D. High School Activities Association sanctioned softball as a school sport, but gave individual schools the choice for whether to include the activity.
