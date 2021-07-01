Spearfish Sasquatch wins fifth straight game

SIOUX FALLS — The Spearfish Sasquatch outlasted Sioux Falls 19-14 in an Expedition League game Wednesady night and entered the win column for the fifth straight time.
Spearfish led 11-6 after five innings and used an eight-run sixth for a 19-6 advantage. Chandler Ibach and Charles McAdoo had two-run hits during that stretch.
Johnny McHenry’s four-run, three-hit effort paced a Sasquatch offense that finished with 20 hits. Ryan Bachman and Ben Parker each scored three runs and added three hits. Juan Milera earned the pitching win for Spearfish.
Jorge Galindo absorbed the pitching loss for Sioux Falls. Kenneth Dutka, Will Olson, Jesus Licon, and JT Mix each scored two runs and added two hits.
Spearfish (21-9) started the series on Tuesday by scoring twice in the top of the ninth for a 5-4 victory over the Sunfish.
The Sasquatch trails Western Nebraska (23-8) by 1 1/2 games in the Clark Division standings. The Pioneers have clinched the first-half championship and will host the first round of divisional playoffs.
Spearfish will go for the sweep on Thursday in Sioux Falls before traveling to Hastings.
