Spearfish Sasquatch topples Mining City, 19-4

BUTTE, Mont. — The Spearfish Sasquatch scored in each of the first seven innings and defeated the Mining City Tommyknockers 19-4 in Expedition League play Thursday night.
Seth Surrett’s two-run home run highlighted a three-run first inning for Spearfish. The Sasquatch added a second-inning run for a 4-0 edge.
Mining City cut the margin to 4-2 in the second. Spearfish added two runs in the third and four in the fourth for a 10-2 advantage. Ryan Bachman and Cade Stuff doubled in the fourth to plate Charles McAdoo and Bachman, respectively.
The Tommyknockers cut the margin to 10-4 in the fourth. Spearfish scored once in the fifth, four times in the sixth, and twice in the seventh for a 17-4 cushion. Stuff doubled to score Bachman in the seventh, and a Jacob Sanchez groundout enabled Stuff to score.
A two-run ninth inning ended the scoring for Spearfish, whose batters combined for 19 hits.
Stuff scored four runs and added four hits for the Sasquatch. Surrett and Bachman each turned in a three-run, two-hit performance. Hunter Runion notched the pitching win.
Mining City pitcher Daiki Asaumi took the loss. David Melfi scored two runs and added a hit for the Tommyknockers, now 13-7.
Spearfish (13-6) will travel to Caldwell, Idaho, for a three-game series with the Canyon County Spuds. Game time Friday is set for 7:05 p.m.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.