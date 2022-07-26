Spearfish Sasquatch ready for stretch run

Bryson Hoier of the Spearfish Sasquatch stretches for first base during an Independence League Baseball game earlier this season. Hoier and his teammates are striving for a playoff spot in a regular season that has only five games remaining. Pioneer file photo

 Pioneer file photo

SPEARFISH — It all comes down to the final week of the regular season as the Spearfish Sasquatch aims for an Independence League Baseball playoff spot.

The Sasquatch leads the Great Plains Division second-half standings at 13-10. If Spearfish wins the second-half division title, it will qualify for the divisional playoff against the Badlands Big Sticks.

