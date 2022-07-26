Spearfish Sasquatch ready for stretch run

SPEARFISH — It all comes down to the final week of the regular season as the Spearfish Sasquatch aims for an Independence League Baseball playoff spot.
The Sasquatch leads the Great Plains Division second-half standings at 13-10. If Spearfish wins the second-half division title, it will qualify for the divisional playoff against the Badlands Big Sticks.
Badlands is second at 12-10: one-half game behind Spearfish. The Big Sticks qualified for the playoffs by winning the division’s first-half title.
Spearfish will host Badlands in a five-game series at Black Hills Energy Stadium starting today.
The Sasquatch are 4-5 this season against the Big Sticks.
Game times each day are 6:35 p.m.
Spearfish finished 2-1 in a weekend series against the Casper Horseheads, in Casper, Wyo.
The Sasquatch prevailed 8-6 on Friday, won 5-1 on Saturday, and dropped a 12-7 decision on Sunday.
Spearfish plated four runs in the top of the ninth inning to erase a 6-4 deficit.
Harrison Clark’s double scored Gabe Springer and brought the Sasquatch to within 6-5. Clark scored on a Nicky Winterstein single to forge a 6-6 tie.
Winterstein sprinted home on a wild pitch as Spearfish went ahead 7-6. Ryan Bachman followed with a solo home run for the eventual 8-6 final.
Bachman’s two-run, three-hit effort paced the Spearfish offense; Bryson Hoier contributed two runs and two hits. Griffin Shearon pitched the final three innings and earned the win.
Jacob Peterson took the pitching loss for Casper. Chris Burke scored two runs and added a hit.
The Sasquatch jumped out to a 4-0 lead after two innings.
Nicky Winterstein doubled to plate Bryson Hoier and Gabe Springer for a 2-0 Spearfish lead in the second frame. Harrison Clark sprinted home on a sacrifice fly by Ryan Bachman as the lead grew to 3-0.
Spearfish added a second-inning run when Hoier scored on a Springer double.
Each team added a ninth-inning run for the final score. Spearfish got on the board when Bachman doubled to plate Winterstein.
Hoier scored twice and added a hit for Spearfish, with Springer adding one run and three hits.
JD Kirchner pitched the first eight innings and got the win.
Casper pitcher Roger Reng took the loss. Logan Conklin scored the Horseheads’ lone run and recorded one of the team’s five hits.
Each team scored a first-inning run. Spearfish go on the board when Gabe Springer scored on a Nicky Winterstein single.
The Sasquatch used a four-run third inning for a 5-1 edge.
Bryson Hoier scored on Springer’s double, with Springer coming home on a Harrison Clark double. Clark would scorescore on aRyan Bachman single; Winterstein came home on a Trey Vorwald groundout.
Casper scored five runs in each of the fourth and fifth innings for an 11-5 lead.
Each team tallied a seventh-inning run as the score was 12-6. Spearfish added a ninth-inning run for the final tally.
Winterstein scored two runs and added three hits for Spearfish; Clark and Springer each had two runs and two hits. Joey Womble took the pitching loss.
Here are the second-half Great Plains Division standings following Sunday’s games.
Spearfish 13-10, ---- games back
Badlands 12-10, ½ game back
Canyon County 9-12, 3 games back
Gem City 8-11, 3 games back
Casper 6-14, 5 ½ games back
