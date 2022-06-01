Spearfish Sasquatch posts 1st Independence League win

SPEARFISH — Spearfish earned its first victory of the Independence League baseball season by edging Badlands 4-3 Sunday afternoon at Black Hills Energy Stadium. That victory capped the Sasquatch’s first home stand of 2022.
“Overall, it was more of an aggressive approach on the bases, an aggressive approach at the plate,” Sasquatch head coach Shane Gardner said. “It was understanding what we wanted to do running the offense.”
Johnny McHenry’s double and Ryan Bachman’s walk opened the first inning for Spearfish. Both scored to put the Sasquatch up 2-0 when Andrew Johnson reached base on a one-out error.
Badlands scored one run in the second and two in the sixth for a 3-2 lead.
Cam Hoiland’s bunt single started Spearfish’s eighth frame. A McHenry single and Bachman intentional walk loaded the bases.
Gabe Springer singled to score Hoiland and bring Spearfish into a 3-3 tie. Johnson slid home under a tag as the Sasquatch led 4-3, which stood as the final score.
McHenry scored two runs and added two hits for Spearfish. Dylan Richey earned the pitching win.
Braxton Greenburg took the pitching loss for Badlands, now 5-1. Cooper Dulich scored two runs and collected four hits.
“We’re starting to get a little more confident, and the lineup is starting to settle in,” Gardner said.
Sunday’s game capped a weekend in which the Sasquatch fell 13-4 to Badlands on Friday and 3-0 to the Big Sticks on Saturday.
Friday
Each team scored a first-inning run. Spearfish forged a 1-1 tie when Gabe Springer scored on a wild pitch.
Second-inning action featured one run for each squad. Spearfish tied the score 2-2 when Ryan Bachman scored on a Harrison Clark double.
Badlands used a four-run third inning en route to a 6-2 lead. A five-run fifth inninghelped the Big Sticks extend their advantage to 11-2.
The Sasquatch cut the margin to 11-3 in the seventh inning. Carson Green’s single enabled Johnny McHenry to score.
Badlands scored twice in the eighth for a 13-3 lead. The Sasquatch ended the scoring in the ninth when Clark scored on McHenry’s sacrifice fly
Bachman and Clark each turned in one-run, two-hit efforts for the Sasquatch. Hunter Polley took the pitching loss.
Justin Butz claimed the pitching win for Badlands. Cade Ostenson scored three runs and added a hit.
Saturday
Each team recorded only three hits, but Badlands took advantage of a hit batter and four walks to score its runs.
Badlands scored single runs in the third, fourth, and seventh innings.
Gabe Springer, Johnny McHenry, and Carson Green singled for the Sasquatch, who had no hits over the final five innings.
Griffin Shearon took the pitching loss for Spearfish.
Jonathan Lerma claimed the pitching win for Badlands. Calvillo finished with one run and one hit.
Spearfish (1-5) now goes on a six-game road trip in Nebraska. The Sasquatch will visit Hastings from Tuesday through Thursday and play in Fremont, Friday through Sunday.
