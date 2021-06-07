Spearfish Sasquatch finishes 1-2 in Minot

MINOT, N.D. — The Spearfish Sasquatch won one of three games in an Expedition League weekend series against the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs in Minot, N.D.
Souris Valley won the Friday, June 4 opener 11-2. Spearfish emerged with an 8-7 victory on Saturday, June 5 before the Sabre Dogs claimed an 8-4 win on Sunday, June 6.
Sabre Dogs 11, Sasquatch 2 (Friday)
Souris Valley plated the final 11 runs to overcome an early deficit.
Cade Stuff hit a leadoff single in Spearfish’s half of the third inning. Hayden Driggs followed with a two-run home run as the Sasquatch led 2-0.
The Sabre Dogs scored single runs in the third, fourth, and fifth innings for a 3-2 edge.
Souris Valley used a four-run sixth inning, and a four-run seventh, for the 11-2 final.
Stuff scored one run and added three hits for the Sasquatch. Cameron Bagshaw absorbed the pitching loss.
Jaiden Beck claimed the pitching win for Souris Valley. Allen Grier scored two runs and added three hits.
Sasquatch 8, Sabre Dogs 7 (Saturday)
Spearfish plated a ninth-inning run to snap a 7-7 tie.
Seth Surrett hit a leadoff single for Spearfish and reached third on Matt Crossley’s single. Surrett came home on an infield error.
The Sasquatch led 3-2 after three innings and tallied five runs in the fifth for a 7-2 edge. Crossley’s two-run double led the charge.
Souris Valley scored three runs in the fifth and two in the sixth for the 7-7 tie. Beau Brewer delivered an RBI single to tie the score.
Charles McAdoo scored two runs and added two hits for Spearfish. Zachary Kriethe claimed the pitching win.
Souris Valley’s Will Casel took the pitching loss. Brewer scored four runs and collected four hits.
Sabre Dogs 8, Sasquatch 4 (Sunday)
Souris Valley used a five-run fifth inning to snap a 3-3 tie.
The Sabre Dogs built a 3-0 lead after three innings. Spearfish responded with one run in the fourth and two in the fifth for that tie.
Theo Hardy scored two runs for Spearfish; Ben Parker plated one run and added two hits. Sawyer Rolland took the pitching loss.
Austin Hammerle got the pitching win for Souris Valley. Cadyn Schwabe scored two runs and added three hits.
Spearfish (7-3) will visit the Wheat City Whiskey Jacks for a three-game series beginning at 6:05 p.m. Monday, June 7 in Grand Forks, N.D.
