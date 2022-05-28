Spearfish Sasquatch falls in home opener

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Sasquatch opened the home portion of its Independence League baseball season Friday night by falling 13-4 to the Badlands Big Sticks at Black Hills Energy Stadium.
"Putting pressure on the other team is what we want to do," Spearfish head coach Shane Gardner said. "So far this year offensively, we just haven't been able to do that."
Each team scored a run in the first inning. The Sasquatch forged a 1-1 tie when Gabe Springer scored on a wild pitch.
Second-inning action featured one run for each squad. Spearfish tied the score 2-2 when Ryan Bachman scored on a Harrison Clark double.
Badlands used a four-run third inning en route to a 6-2 lead. Quade Peters and Carson Lundmark each delivered a run-scoring single to lead the way.
A five-run fifth inning helped the Big Sticks extend their advantage to 11-2. Jack Luster and Jayden Gibson each delivered a two-run single.
Spearfish cut the margin to 11-3 in the seventh inning. Carson Green's single enabled Johnny McHenry to score,
Badlands scored twice in the eighth en route to a 13-3 lead. Peters and Lundmark each contributed a run-scoring hit.
The Sasquatch ended the scoring in the ninth when Clark scored on McHenry's sacrifice fly.
Bachman and Clark each turned in one-run, two-hit efforts for the Sasquatch, now 0-4. Hunter Polley took the pitching loss.
Justin Butz claimed the pitching win for Badlands, now 4-0. Cade Ostenson scored three runs and added a hit.
Gardner said Spearfish's pitchers need to attack the strike zone more often than they have been. He added pitchers get behind in the count, and hitters use the process of elimination to determine what pitch is coming.
"We've got a young group for the most part," Gardner said. He added many players are freshmen or sophomores at their respective colleges, and they are playing before larger crowds than would normally be the case.
"We need our players to understand that development happens amongst the team, not just individually," Gardner said. He added an individual at-bat is the team's at-bat.
The teams return to action at 6:35 p.m. Saturday, May 28.
