Spearfish Sasquatch drops slugfest to Mining City

BUTTE, Mont. — The Spearfish Sasquatch began a six-game Expedition League road trip Tuesday night by dropping a 12-10 decision to the Mining City Tommyknockers.
Mining City grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Spearfish cut the margin to 2-1 in the third when Johnny McHenry scored on a Ben Parker single.
The Tommyknockers used a three-run third for a 5-1 edge.
Spearfish plated five runs in the fourth for a 6-5 edge. The frame featured Matt Crossley’s solo home run, McHenry’s double to score Jacob Sanchez, Seth Surrett’s single to score McHenry and Hayden Driggs, and Parker’s double to score Surrett.
A fifth-inning run brought Mining City into a 6-6 tie. Spearfish claimed a 7-6 lead in the seventh when Parker scored on Crossley’s double.
Mining City erupted for six runs in the seventh for a 12-7 lead. Seth Lucero’s two-run single led the way.
Spearfish cut the margin to 12-10 by scoring three times in the eighth but got no closer. Surrett delivered a two-run single to lead the way.
McHenry’s three-run, two-hit effort paced the Sasquatch offense; Surrett added two runs and three hits. Nicky Winterstein took the pitching loss.
Mining City’s Connor Phelan notched the pitching win. Lucero’s efforts at the plate included two runs and two hits.
Spearfish falls to 12-5 on the season, while Mining City improves to 12-6.
The teams resume their series at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday in Butte.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.