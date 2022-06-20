Spearfish Sasquatch completes Idaho road trip

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Spearfish Sasquatch dropped a 7-5 decision to the Canyon County Spuds, Sunday, to complete its five-game Independence League baseball road trip.
Spearfish fell 8-2 on Friday and prevailed 4-3 on Saturday to begin the weekend.
Friday
Canyon County built a 4-0 lead after three innings, starting with a two-run first.
Johnny McHenry’s single scored Ryan Bachman and brought Spearfish to within 4-1 during the fourth frame. McHenry later scored to make the score 4-2.
The Spuds scored three runs in the fifth and one run in the eighth for the final margin.
Bachman turned in a one-run, two-hit performance for Spearfish; Drew Biggerstaff added two hits. Hunter Polley took the pitching loss.
Seth Sumner claimed the pitching win for the Spuds. Chase Burke scored three runs and added a hit.
Saturday
A three-run sixth inning enabled Spearfish to end a five-game slide.
The Sasquatch took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third when Ryan Bachman scored on a one-out single by Harrison Clark.
Canyon County scored three runs in the fifth for a 3-1 edge.
Spearfish cut the margin to 3-2 in the sixth when Cam Hoiland doubled to plate Clark. Drew Biggerstaff followed with a single to score Hoiland and forge a 3-3 tie. Gage Kracht singled to plate Biggerstaff with the eventual winning run.
Clark, Hoiland and Biggerstaff each scored a run and added a hit for Spearfish; Kracht added two hits. Dylan Richey earned the pitching win. Mitchell Torres took the pitching loss for the Spuds. Tyler Stone scored a run and added three hits.
Sunday
Spearfish claimed a 1-0, first-inning lead when Ryan Bachman scored on a Cam Hoiland single.
Canyon County scored the next seven runs and led 7-1 after three.
A three-run fifth brought the Sasquatch within 7-4. Trey Vorwald, Bachman, and Harrison Clark came home during that stretch.
Spearfish added a sixth-inning run to make the score 7-5 as Vorwald came home on a Bachman double.
Vorwald and Bachman each scored twice and added two hits for Spearfish
Brendan Thome claimed the pitching win for the Spuds. Mason Leavitt scored two runs and added a hit.
Spearfish (5-16) will host the Gem City Bison Tuesday at Black Hills Energy Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.
