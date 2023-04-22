By Jason Gross
Black Hills Pioneer
By Jason Gross
Black Hills Pioneer
SPEARFISH — Spearfish High School senior Taylor Graveman is South Dakota’s winner of the Tricia Saunders High School Excellence Award.
This USA Wrestling award celebrates the nation’s most outstanding high school senior female wrestlers for the excellence in the sport as well as scholastic achievement, citizenship, and community service. One wrestler from each state was honored.
Midwest Region winners will be announced on April 25, with the national winner to be announced on May 2. South Dakota is one of 10 states in this region.
“It’s very honoring just knowing that I’m one of those girls that is able to be named for that award,” Graveman said. She earned her third South Dakota state title in February, forging a 45-0 record for the season.
The Tricia Saunders High School Excellence Award was first presented in 2014 and is named for the four-time world champion and women’s wrestling pioneer.
Saunders was the first women to earn induction as a distinguished member of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2006. She earned induction into the United World Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2011.
State winners are evaluated and selected on the basis of three criteria:
• Success and standout performances and sportsmanship in wrestling;
• Review of grade point average and class rank, academic honors, and distinctions; and
• Participation in activities that demonstrate commitment to character and community.
“It just encompasses her career,” Spearfish head girls’ wrestling coach Joel Martin said. “I think it just goes to show how well-rounded of a person she is: not just wrestling, but her character and the things that she does outside of wrestling.”
“I’m going to keep on training these next two and-a-half months and head up to Fargo one last time,” Graveman said in outlining her immediate plans.
Goals include being a tournament champion.
Graveman will join the women’s wrestling team at North Central University in Naperville, Illi., next season.
She competed at the recent World Team Trials in Spokane, Wash., and forged a 2-2 record.
