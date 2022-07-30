Spearfish’s Nida earns state track coaching award

SPEARFISH — Spearfish’s Aaron Nida received the 2022 AA West head girls’ track coach of the year award from the South Dakota High School Area Track and Field Coaches Association..

“I don’t get this award if the athletes don’t perform well and do good things,” Nida said. “It is based on them.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.