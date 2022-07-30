Spearfish’s Nida earns state track coaching award

SPEARFISH — Spearfish’s Aaron Nida received the 2022 AA West head girls’ track coach of the year award from the South Dakota High School Area Track and Field Coaches Association..
“I don’t get this award if the athletes don’t perform well and do good things,” Nida said. “It is based on them.”
The Spartans finished eighth at the state AA girls’ track meet. That weekend included a new school record in the 4x800-meter relay.
Payton VanDeest, Madie Donovan, Tessa Lucas, and Josie Tobin combined for a time of 9 minutes 34.72 seconds to break a record that had stood since 1988.
Other state meet highlights for Nida included VanDeest finishing seventh in the 1,600-meter run, Avery Kirk placing second in the high jump, and Gretchen Adamski tying for fourth place in the pole vault.
Rapid City Stevens’ Paul Hendry earned the AA West head boys’ track coach honor. Jesse Coy of Stevens was named the assistant boys’ coach and assistant girls’ coach of the year.
