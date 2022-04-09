SPEARFISH — Spearfish’s Jen Reiners received the Northwest Region 4 Assistant Girls’ Basketball Coach of the Year honor from the South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association.
Reiners said she learned about her award Wednesday morning when one of her teaching colleagues congratulated her.
Reiners is a member of Dakota Johnson’s girls varsity basketball coaching staff, and also serves as head coach of the ninth-grade girls team.
Reiners said she had no idea who nominated her, or that she had been nominated.
“I honestly didn’t know much about this kind of an award,” Reiners said. “I didn’t realize assistant coaches got awards, but I was honored and very appreciative.”
Reiners was one of four area coaches in the region to receive postseason honors. Two represent Rapid City Christian, and one comes from St. Thomas More.
Kyle Courtney of Rapid City Christian earned the head boys’ basketball honor. Adam Courtney was named the assistant boys’ basketball coach of the year.
St. Thomas More’s Brandon Kandolin received the head girls’ basketball coach of the year.
Each of South Dakota’s eight regions awarded honors in those four categories.
Reiners is a fifth-grade teacher at Creekside Elementary School.
Before coming to Spearfish, Reiners served as junior varsity basketball coach in Chadron, Neb.
She also guided junior varsity volleyball and varsity volleyball squads in Crawford, Neb.
Reiners and the other Spearfish assistants help players work on developmental skills.
They also help create defensive scenarios the varsity may see in an upcoming game.
“Whatever coach (Dakota) Johnson asks us to do, it’s just our job to implement it at our level, so that they’re ready to go to her level when it’s time,” Reiners said.
Reiners most enjoys spending time with the student-athletes and watching them learn.
“I love the game of basketball,” Reiners said. “Whatever I can do to help instill that love for the game, it’s what I like seeing the most.”
Spearfish High School Activities Director Stephanie Ornelas agreed Reiners truly deserves the honor.
“She is a vital part of the girls’ basketball Spartan program,” Ornelas said of Reiners. “She is great for our youth to teach the fundamentals of the game. just an outstanding person in general, and coach all the way around.”
