Spearfish’s Maraia Kruske, left, takes on Pierre’s Gianna Stangeland in the finals of the girls’ 132- pound weight class at the Class A state tournament Friday, in Rapid City. Kruske won by pinfall to earn her second consecutive state title. Pioneer photo by Tim Potts

RAPID CITY — Taylor Graveman and Maraia Kruske have left an undeniable girls’ wrestling legacy in Spearfish and the state of South Dakota.

The seniors capped their longstanding efforts Friday by winning championships at the state wrestling tournament in Rapid City at The Monument’s Summit Arena.

