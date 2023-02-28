RAPID CITY — Taylor Graveman and Maraia Kruske have left an undeniable girls’ wrestling legacy in Spearfish and the state of South Dakota.
The seniors capped their longstanding efforts Friday by winning championships at the state wrestling tournament in Rapid City at The Monument’s Summit Arena.
Graveman claimed top honors in the 132-pound weight class. She defeated Pierre’s Gianna Stangeland 13-0 in the championship match to finish 45-0 on the season. Graveman received the tournament’s Outstanding Female Wrestler award.
Kruske represented Spearfish at 106 pounds. She pinned Pierre’s Sydney Uhrig in 59 seconds of the championship match to end a 34-3 campaign.
Spearfish’s Marlee Heltzel earned seventh place in the 170-pound weight class. Teammate Madelynn Schlup finished eighth at 113 pounds.
“I feel pretty great,” Kruske said. “It’s hard when you’re wrestling some of your best friends out there, but we all understand and love each other.”
Kruske plans to attend the University of Sioux Falls to continue her wrestling career. She will also seek a triple major in criminology, psychology, and social science.
Graveman said every chapter comes to an end, and it is time to go to the next one and hope for the best.
“I’m always looking for the best performance,” Graveman said of her final match, which did not end with a pin. “But sometimes it’s not always the perfect ending.”
Graveman will attend North Central College in Naperville, Ill., on a wrestling scholarship.
“I get to leave this awesome sport in the hands of young women who love the same thing that I do,” Graveman said. “That’s pretty honorable to me.”
Spearfish head girls’ coach Joel Martin said this is one of the most satisfying things he has had to do. He added the team faced a lot of injuries this season, and the athletes do not quit.
“They’re just being themselves and doing what they’re supposed to do,” Martin said in describing Kruske and Graveman. “That’s why we have the success we do, is because of those two.”
Martin said Schlup has been one of the team’s most improved athletes over the past several weeks.
“I couldn’t be happier for her to get her name on the wall,” said Martin, referencing that the top-eight state placers’ names each year are painted on the team’s practice room.
Sturgis Brown’s Brooklyn Baird garnered runner-up honors in the 113-pound weight class.
She was pinned by Canton’s Sara Schroder in 3 minutes 30 seconds of the final match and finished 28-3 on the season.
“It’s a little nerve-wracking, but it’s really exciting,” Baird said prior to that championship match. “I’m just going to go out there and lay it all out.”
Baird said she was happy to win her semifinal match in the final seconds. She pinned Aberdeen Central’s Madyson Gillen in 5 minutes 40 seconds to reach the final.
Madison Snyder represented Sturgis Brown at 126 pounds. Her efforts enabled her to finish fifth.
“Our girls had a pretty good weekend: Madison (Snyder) and Brooklyn (Baird) getting medals,” Sturgis Brown head coach Mike Abell said. He added Baird will come back stronger, as she is a ninth-grader.
Three Belle Fourche wrestlers earned placings. Hailey Rodriguez finished seventh at 113 pounds, with Kyra Vandenberg eighth at 106 and Alex Swaney eighth at 126.
“It’s just crazy that I made it this far, and I’m super-happy that I decided to wrestle in high school,” said Rodriguez, who is a senior. She added she is happy with the progress she has made.
Rodriguez plans to attend technical school in Watertown and study to be a dental assistant.
Belle Fourche head coach Justin Walker said Rodriguez will definitely be missed in the wrestling room.
Spearfish collected 72 points and finished third in the team standings. Sturgis Brown was 13th at 37 points, and Belle Fourche tied Mitchell for 16th at 25 points.
Pierre, with 167 points, claimed the team crown. Canton was second at 134.5 points.
Lead-Deadwood’s Trinity Zopp was unable to compete at state because of illness.
Friday results for Spearfish, Sturgis Brown, and Belle Fourche wrestlers follow.
Spearfish
106 pounds: Maraia Kruske pinned Sydney Uhrig (Pierre) in 59 seconds.
113: Madelynn Schlup was pinned by Hailey Rodriguez (Belle Fourche) in 2 minutes 35 seconds.
132: Taylor Graveman defeated Gianna Stangeland (Pierre) 13-0.
170: Marlee Heltzel defeated Arlisa Waln (Lakota Tech) 4-0.
Sturgis Brown
113 pounds: Brooklyn Baird was pinned by Sara Schroder (Canton) in 3 minutes 30 seconds.
126: Madison Snyder lost to Dani Ringstmeyer (Pierre) 4-1, defeated Kieonna Smith (Canton) by forfeit.
Belle Fourche
106 pounds: Kyra Vandenberg lost to Frankie Kranz (Mitchell) 12-2.
113: Hailey Rodriguez pinned Madelynn Schlup (Spearfish) in 2 minutes 35 seconds.
126: Alexa Swaney was pinned by Jessica Waln (Lakota Tech) in 1 minute 53 seconds.
