Spearfish Rifle & Trap Club shooters compete in Rapid City

RAPID CITY — Congratulations to some of the Spearfish Rifle & Trap Club shooters who competed in a two-day ATA shoot over this past weekend at the Rapid City Trap Club. Aiken Crowley and Alex Voyles finished the handicap event with 191/200. Voyles won the shoot-off 23 to 22 and was the Handicap Champion. Jason Robbins took the D Class Doubles with a 163/200. Sr. Veteran Roger Bonefield was singles C Class Champion with a 188/200. Jesse Kaufman was overall singles champion with a 197/200. Pictured from left are: Bonefield, Robbins, Crowley, and Voyles.
