SPEARFISH — A Spearfish man won the Masters (50 & older), 340X Class, at the Eagle River Vintage World Championship snowmobile races, Jan. 12-15, in Eagle River, Wisc.
Rony Hubbard out raced six other competitors to win the title, and he said after he won the race, he was “ecstatic beyond belief.”
“I had no idea how I was going to do because I had no practice on the track, because it had rained a couple of days before, so practice was canceled,” Hubbard said. “When I rolled onto the track, they said if your class has eight entries or less you would not split up and have heat races, we are going straight to the main event.”
He finished sixth in the Sno Pro 340X, and seventh in the Sno Pro 340.
“That was exciting too because I got to ride up against the current modern sled world champion, and race against him out on the track.
Hubbard, 59, said he has been snowmobile racing since he was 12 or 13 years old.
“I grew up in Sundance (Wyo.), and my family snowmobiled, and there was always a local race. So, we would go out and watch, and then one day my dad asked me “do you want to get out there? There’s a kids’ class.” I said sure, I’ll go do that. Well that was it. That was when the racing bug hit, and it stuck every since.”
Hubbard said he has been racing professional since 1986.
“You have to go back to where I hit the Wyoming circuit, and the regional and national events since 1986. I’ve got over 100 events under my belt,” he said.
Before the Eagle River World Championships, Hubbard said he hasn’t raced since 2016, and it was even longer since he last oval raced.
“So this was a new adventure. I haven’t oval raced since 1985,” Hubbard said.
Oval racing is the classic snowmobile race that is very similar to other motors ports races.
Riders compete against one another on an oval-shaped track on ice or snow. There is a predetermined number of laps, and the first one to finish wins the race. Hubbard said he has also competed in cross country racing, hill cross, sno-cross, and back to the iced ovals.
Hubbard explained why he hasn’t raced since 2016.
“I moved to Indonesia for a year. That was a pretty big move. I was 12,000 miles removed from snowmobile racing. I was there until 2017,” Hubbard said. “Three years ago I watched the Eagle River race on a live broadcast. I saw the Masters Class (50-and-over) and said, “my, they’ve got several of those Master Classes, and I can do that. I’m going to do that.”
Hubbard said he immediately began to look for a snowmobile machine to race, and settled for a race machine based on a 1978 Polaris RXL 340 factory race sled offered to qualified racers in 1978.
‘We found one, and got it together. We wanted to do this race last year, but because of the (COVID) pandemic, and all of the supply chain issues, I didn’t get all my racing gear in time,” said Hubbard. “There’s a lot of specialized safety equipment you’ve got to have to be able to race on the track. You have to have the correct helmet, the safety orange vest, and your little safe flap jacket that you wear, so if you were to have that unfortunate unloading off of the machine, you’re protected.
When asked about future racing plans, Hubbard said, “Reservations are all ready made for next year for Eagle River.”
