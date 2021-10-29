SPEARFISH — Two Spearfish Rams’ teams will compete in the Black Hills Youth Football League playoffs starting Saturday, Oct. 30, at Rapid City’s O’Harra Stadium.
Spearfish, 5-2, is seeded fourth in the Junior Pee Wee Division and will face the top-seeded Rapid City Broncos Blue team (7-0 record) at 8 a.m. This division features players in third and fourth grades.
Rams’ Junior Pee Wee head coach Dan Nielsen said the team has adopted two mottos for this season.
One motto is “We Not Me” that the Black Hills State University football team has adopted. The second motto is a Rams’ creation of “Work Hard and Good Things Will Happen.”
“It’s been amazing to watch them come together as a team/family,” Nielsen said in describing the players. “This community really has a special group coming up to look forward to watching and supporting.”
The 10 a.m. Pee Wee division playoff game will pit the third-seeded Rams (6-1) against the number 2 seed Badland Eagles, 5-1. Players in fifth and sixth grades make up those squads.
Pee Wee Rams’ head coach and Rams’ commissioner Elbert Andress said making the playoffs is always a great accomplishment. He added the league boasts a lot of great players and coaches.
Andress said this team’s roster included a great mix of experienced players and several new faces. He added it was not known how the squad would gel.
“It didn’t take long to realize we had an amazing group of kids and their willingness to listen and work hard would pay off,” Andress said. “I look forward to watching these wonderful kids continue to grow and develop on and off the field.”
A Spearfish Rams team also competed in the Mighty Mites division this season, which features players in first and second grades. The Rams finished 1-5, and head coach Justin Moser shared his thoughts on the campaign.
“Josh (Maxwell), Beau (Riopel), and I had a blast with this group of kids,” Moser said. “The growth with this team was amazing and really fun to watch.”
