Spearfish Rams capture BHYFL title

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Rams defeated the Hot Springs Bills 42-6 to win the Black Hills Youth Football League Super Bowl PeeWee Division championship Sunday in Rapid City. Spearfish forged an 8-0 record on the season. Pictured are: back row from left, coaches Nate Loup, Cody Ozuna, Bill Lewis, Shawn Marta, Mitch Irion, and Elbert Andress; middle row from left, Morgyn Loup, Kade Vavruska, Keegan Ozuna, Brock Lewis, Rayce Johner, Graham Hughes, Thomas Hughes, Zhoel Irion, Skyler Bryant, Riley Jewell, and Blake Andress; back row from left, Corbin Bossert, McCamis Conklin, Kale Huiner, Treydon Besler, Jesse Hiermeier, Jason Schwartz, Ziah Torpy, Spencer Marta, and Jett Schaefer.
