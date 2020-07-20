SPEARFISH — Spearfish Post 164 picked up its third straight victory by defeating Douglas 11-1 Friday night at Black Hills Power Stadium in Spearfish. Play ended after 4 1/2 innings because of the 10-run rule.
“We need him (pitcher Brock Pentheny) to get in some work tonight, and he pitched really well,” Spearfish head coach Isaac Taylor said. Pentheny pitched the entire game and allowed only one run on three hits.
Danner Craig scored on Aiden Haught’s third-inning single to put Spearfish ahead 1-0. The margin reached 2-0 when Haught sprinted home on a Brady Hartwig double.
Noah Mollman scored on a fourth-inning wild pitch to put Post 164 ahead 3-0. Austin McMillin reached base on a failed fielder’s choice; Craig scored to make the score 4-0.
Pentheny came home on a wild pitch as Spearfish led 5-0 in the fourth. Haylon
