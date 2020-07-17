SPEARFISH — Spearfish Post 164 earned an 8-2 victory over Belle Fourche Post 32 in varsity Legion baseball action Thursday night at Black Hills Power Stadium, in Spearfish.
“This game was everything we’ve been preaching and trying to emulate all season,” Spearfish head coach Isaac Taylor said.
Taylor recalled Post 164 recently enjoyed two great games in Rapid City, including the squad’s first error-free contest in a 3-1 setback. “We just built off of that game, and we’re really starting to become a team,” he said.
Blake Vissia reached base on an error and reached second base to lead off the Belle Fourche fourth frame. He scored on Sean Wahlfeldt’s single as Post 32 edged ahead 1-0.
Spearfish forged a 1-1 tie in the fourth as Brock Pentheny scored on Jonathon Bloom’s single. Brady Hartwig’s sacrifice fly allowed Pentheny to score and put Post 164 up 2-1.
Three Spearfish singles loaded the bases with no outs in the fifth. Carter Lyon scored on a failed fielder’s choice to make the score 3-1.
The bases were loaded with one out in Post 164’s fifth frame. Pentheny laced a double to plate Lucas Mehmen and Ty Sieber; Spearfish went ahead 5-1.
Belle Fourche started the sixth frame on Blake Vissia’s single. Sean Wahlfeldt’s one-out single scored Vissia and cut the margin to 5-2.
Noah Mollman scored on an errant throw to extend Spearfish’s lead to 6-2 in the sixth. Sieber scored on a bases-loaded walk to make the score 7-2; Aiden Haught sprinted home on a wild pitch for the final 8-2 score.
Sieber scored two runs and added a hit for Spearfish. Connor Comer pitched the entire game and earned the victory.
Sean Wahlfeldt was tagged with the pitching loss for Belle Fourche. Blake Vissia turned in a two-run, one-hit effort to pace the offense.
These teams combined for 30 runs in a game earlier this season but only 10 on this night. What did Taylor see as the biggest differences between the two contests?
“We were able to control the strike zone and control our emotions on the field,” Taylor said in describing Thursday’s game. He added Spearfish committed five errors and issued several walks in the 17-13 contest.
Taylor talked about what he would like for Spearfish to accomplish during the season’s last couple of weeks.
“Just keep being a team,” he said. “At this point right now in our season, we’re just trying to build momentum for next year.”
Taylor said Spearfish is trying to build a program and not just a team. He added consistency is the goal.
“We’ve really jelled together as a team,” Taylor said in describing the season his young squad has had thus far. “We put guys in positions they’ve never played before, and they’ve done so well that everyone has bought in.”
The state A tournament is just around the corner. Taylor said the way things stand now, Spearfish will play at Rapid City Post 22 in the first round on July 28-29.
Belle Fourche head coach Randy Doran said the pitchers changed speeds well and attacked the strike zone on Thursday.
“About 90 percent of the game, we played really good baseball,” Doran said. “We just made some critical mistakes in critical situations, and Spearfish took advantage of it.”
Belle Fourche has played well since July started, according to Doran. He said the approach at the plate has been really good, and the defense has largely played well.
Post 32 has five games remaining in its regular-season schedule. Doran sees each contest as a chance for the players to come out and see what they can do.
Spearfish runs: Ty Sieber 2, Aiden Haught 2, Lucas Mehmen 1, Brock Pentheny 1, Carter Lyon 1, Noah Mollman 1.
Spearfish singles: Jonathon Bloom 1, Lyon 1, Mollman 1, Mehmen 1, Sieber 1.
Spearfish doubles: Pentheny 1.
Spearfish pitching: Connor Comer 7 innings, 2 runs, 6 hits, 3 walks, 3 strikeouts.
Belle Fourche runs: Blake Vissia 2.
Belle Fourche singles: Sean Wahlfeldt 2, Evan Vissia 1, Anthony Budmayr 1, Gabe Heck 1, B. Vissia 1.
Belle Fourche pitching: S. Wahlfeldt 5 innings, 5 runs, 6 hits, 2 walks, 3 strikeouts; Nolan Wahlfeldt 3 runs, 0 hits, 4 walks, 2 strikeouts.
Spearfish will host Douglas today, Friday, at Black Hills Power Stadium. Game times are set for 5 and 7 p.m. Belle Fourche returns to Spearfish on Monday, with game times set for 5 and 7 p.m.
