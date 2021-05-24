Spearfish Post 164 struggles against Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — Spearfish Post 164 endured a rugged varsity Legion baseball weekend by dropping three games against the Casper Crush.
Post 164 dropped a 9-3 decision on Saturday. Spearfish fell 12-0 and 17-7 on Sunday, to end its weekend.
“It was a combination of things,” Spearfish head coach Isaac Taylor said in describing the 0-3 Casper record.
Taylor said the team did not play the way it can. He added pitchers were not able to go deep in games, with the batters not able to hit well.
Alec Sundsted and Brady Hartwig earned Taylor’s praise for their efforts.
Casper 9, Spearfish 3
Casper scored four runs in the first inning, and four in the third, for an 8-0 lead.
Spearfish used a two-run fourth inning to cut the margin to 8-2. Casper added a fourth-inning tally for a 9-2 advantage.
A fifth-inning run for Spearfish closed the scoring.
Ty Sieber scored two runs and added a hit for Post 164. Sundsted contributed two hits and drove in two runs.
Spearfish runs: Ty Sieber 2, Aiden Haught 1.
Spearfish hits: Alec Sundsted 2, Carter Lyon 1, Cody Chapman 1, Haught 1, Sieber 1.
Spearfish runs batted in: Sundsted 2, Chapman 1.
Casper 12, Spearfish 0
Play ended after 4 ½ innings because of the 10-run rule.
Casper used five runs in the first inning, and seven in the second, for the 12-0 final. The Crush took advantage of four Spearfish errors.
Brady Hartwig and Ty Sieber turned in two-hit efforts to pace the offense.
Spearfish runs: none.
Spearfish hits: Sieber 2, Hartwig 2, James Clark 1.
Casper 17, Spearfish 7
This game ended after 4 ½ innings because of the 10-run rule. Casper took advantage of six Spearfish errors.
Spearfish pushed across five runs in the top of the first frame. Casper erupted for 10 runs in the bottom of the first for a 10-5 lead.
The Crush added six runs in the third, and one in the fourth, for a 17-5 advantage. Spearfish scored twice in the fifth to end the scoring.
James Clark and Brady Hartwig turned in one-run, one-hit efforts. Aiden Haught drove in two runs.
Spearfish runs: Kaidon Feyereisen 1, Ty Sieber 1, Aiden Haught 1, Braden Ericks 1, Brady Hartwig 1, Alec Sundsted 1, James Clark 1.
Spearfish hits: Carter Lyon 1, Danner Craig 1, Haught 1, Hartwig 1, Clark 1.
Spearfish runs batted in: Sundsted 2, Clark 1, Hartwig 1, Haught 1.
Post 164 began its weekend Friday by dropping a 15-0 decision to Gillette.
Spearfish (10-14) is scheduled to host Rapid City Post 22 in a Wednesday doubleheader from Black Hills Energy Stadium. The first game will begin at 5:30 p.m.
