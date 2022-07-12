STURGIS — The Sturgis Post 33 Sturgis Titans split a doubleheader with the Spearfish Post 164 American Legion baseball team Monday, at Strong Field, in Sturgis.
The Titans won the first game 4-2, and before falling to Spearfish in the second game 10-1.
“It was a good game, Owen Cass, was in control of the game on the mound. He threw about 100 pitches, and the fifth inning, which is typically the Titans achilleas heal, losing a little bit of focus, and a couple errors, and gave them a run, and required Owen to throw a couple extra pitches that we were hoping he didn’t need to,” said Wade Huntington, Sturgis Post 33’s coach. “Owen did the job with the bat also with a two run double, and David Anderson also hit the ball hard all game. It was a team thing, good defense and did what we needed to do. This was a well-played ball game by both teams and we just got a couple more hits and that made the difference.”
Parker Louks, Post 164’s coach said his team failed to seize opprtunies to score runs.
“They capitalized on opportunities and we didn’t, we made two big mistakes, and that is what it came down to. It was a hard fought game, Owen (Cass) pitched a great game, and our guy, (Hogan) Tystad, also pitched a great game,” said Louks.
Game One:
Sturgis 4, Spearfish 2
Scoring for the Titans started in the third inning with Hunter Janzen and Dawson Inhofer both scoring runs.
In the fourth inning, Post 33’s Evan Stroud started the inning with a stand up double and the next batter, Connor Cruickshank brought him home for the third run of the game.
David Anderson hit a triple and Janzen scored again for the fourth and final score.
Haylon Heiting scored both of Spearfish’s runs with one in the fifth and then in the seventh inning.
Hogan Tystad, of Spearfish p threw 107 pitches, of which 57 were strikes, faced 26 batters and had four strike outs. Connor Comer finished the game throwing 20 pitches, with 12 strikes.
“Tystad is just a work horse, and we are blessed to have him, he goes as far as he can or goes the entire seven, that is who he is,” Louks said.
Owen Cass, Sturgis, pitched all six innings, throwing 101 pitches, of which 64 were strikes and faced 29 batters for the win.
Game Two:
Spearfish 10, Sturgis 1
Ridge Inhofer opened the first inning with a stand up double and was brought home for the only Titan score by Owen Cass. The Post 164 Spartans had six runs in the third inning. Scoring for Spearfish was Jon Bloom, Noah Mullman, Braden Ericks, Ty Sieber, Hogan Tystad, and Brady Hartwig. Bloom and Ericks scored in the fourth inning and Ty Sieber and Hogan Tystad scored in the sixth for a total of 10 runs.
“After the first game I told the team, Sturgis capitalized on our mistakes and we need to do that as well. If another team opens the door, you have to score runs and keep pushing and that is what we done. We put the ball in play, they made mistakes and we capitalized on them,” said Louks.
Kaidon Feyereisen pitched for Spearfish all seven innings, throwing 105 pitches, faced 29 batters and had five strike outs.
“Both Feyersisen and Hogan (Tystad) pitched fantastic and when you only give up five runs in two games, you should be in a position to win one of the games,” Louks said.
The Titans struggled some with pitching in the second game and ran through four pitchers, Connor Cruickshank, Sam Kooima, Hunter Janzen and Dawson Inhofer.
Spearfish is back in action tomorrow at Belle Fouche Post 32, and the Post 33 Titans will travel to Pierre on Wednesday to Pierre.
