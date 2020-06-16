Spearfish Post 164 plays at home today

SPEARFISH — Spearfish Post 164 adopts a “next guy up” mentality as it progresses through its shortened American Legion baseball season.
Spearfish (0-5) is slated to host Rapid City Babe Ruth in its home opener set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday from Black Hills Energy Stadium in Spearfish.
Post 164’s season was originally scheduled to start in May. However, the COVID-19 pandemic forced a two-week suspension of activities that ended on June 12.
First-year head coach Isaac Taylor said Alec Sundsted, Aiden Haught, Brock Pentheny, and Lucas Mehmen would be key players for this season.
Taylor sees Sundsted filling hitting and pitching roles. Haught will be looked to for offensive punch, Taylor said, and he played well at catcher during last weekend’s Jim Scull Tournament.
Pentheny and Mehmen are new to the program. “They’re going to be our go-to guys early,” Taylor said. “They’re both 18-year-old seniors, so we’re really going to look to them for leadership.”
The rest of the roster as of press time includes Ty Sieber, Carter Lyon, Duncan Martin, Noah Mollman, Jadon Olsson, Brady Hartwig, Connor Comer, Jonathan Bloom, Brayden Delahoyde, Austin McMillin, Kayden Feyereisen, and Danner Craig.
Daily improvement is the yardstick Taylor will use to measure success this season. He said this is a sort of “rebuilding year” in terms of a shortened season and the team having a new coach.
“We’re just trying to get better so that next year, when we have a full season, everyone has played together and I’ve coached all these players,” Taylor said.
Taylor reiterated the team holds to the “next guy up” mentality. “Anyone can be a key guy,” he said.
As for squad strengths, Taylor said, “There’s not a whole lot of me, me, me guys. There’s a whole lot of team, team, team guys.”
Taylor said the squad needs to fine-tune its chemistry and find players where they need to be on offense and defense. He added all of that comes with time and practice.
Spearfish finished 0-4 at the Scull Tournament. Taylor said the team needs to fine-tune areas where it puts a play in place and know where to go before that play happens.
“We also have to limit our walks and hit-by-pitches,” Taylor said. “I think we had over 15 in four games. We also had a couple of errors.”
Spearfish’s schedule features a mixture of teams from Babe Ruth, junior varsity Legion, and class A. Taylor described the slate as “intermediate,” with the class A games helping seed the team for regionals.
Practice sessions have focused on the sport’s mental aspect as far as bunt defense, signs, and so forth.
