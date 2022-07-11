Spearfish Post 164 JV wins Bill Hughes Classic

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish American Legion Post 164 Junior Varsity baseball team won the championship Sunday afternoon with a 4-0 record in the Bill Hughes Invitational Tournament at the Black Hills Energy Stadium, in Spearfish. This tournament is in honor of Bill Hughes who has served the baseball community for more than 50 years as a coach, umpire, and in other capacities. Mr. Hughes was instrumental in planning and developing Black Hills Energy Stadium.
