Spearfish Post 164 JV starts region play today

SPEARFISH — Spearfish Post 164 American Legion Baseball team will face the Rapid City Post 22 Expos as the Junior A Legion regional baseball tournament begins Thursday in Rapid City.
Five teams will compete in a double-elimination event.
The top two seeds advance to state.
The first game begins at noon, with Spearfish set to play the second game to start sometime around 3 p.m.
Post 164 head coach Isaac Taylor said a season highlight has centered on players’ willingness to improve. He added they are also paying attention to detail.
“We definitely have been able to hit the ball better,” Taylor said of his team’s evolution during a 25-31 season. “We have a bunch of guys that have greatly increased their averages: not only on-base percentage and batting average, but just getting on base and doing things correctly.”
Pitching ability is a team strength going into regionals along with controlling second base, according to Taylor.
Defense poses the biggest concern for Taylor. He added a number of losses have occurred because of two or three errors.
“If you’re trying to defend the field and you’re not even doing that, it makes for a hard time on offense,” Taylor said. He agreed limiting errors is key against the Expos.
Spearfish earned a split against Sturgis to end its regular season Monday. Post 164 won the opener 8-6 and dropped the nightcap 12-5, with that split qualifying Spearfish for the junior tourney.
Post 164 did not qualify for the class A senior Legion tournament.
The top 15 teams advanced, and Spearfish was 17th.
“With age eligibility, we were able to double-roster every single one of our varsity kids on our junior Legion roster,” Taylor said.
Taylor said he feels confident that the players are prepared.
