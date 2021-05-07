Spearfish Post 164 falls twice to Gillette

SPEARFISH — Spearfish Post 164 dropped both ends of a varsity Legion baseball doubleheader to Gillette, Friday, at Black Hills Energy Stadium. Scores were 14-12 and 15-5.
Turn to Monday's Black Hills Pioneer for the full story.
Post 164, now 6-9, is scheduled to visit Aberdeen on Sunday.
