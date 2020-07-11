BELLE FOURCHE — Spearfish Post 164 dropped a 10-4 decision to Newcastle, Thursday afternoon, at a varsity Legion baseball triangular in Belle Fourche.
“I’m still a little disappointed in how we came out, energy-wise, after our big win against Belle Fourche,” Spearfish head coach Isaac Taylor said. Post 164 rallied to defeat Post 32 by a 17-13 count in the triangular’s second contest.
Newcastle built a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Peyton Tystad delivered the big hit: a one-out double to score Cam Williams.
Spearfish cut the margin in half in the bottom of the first. Aiden Haught dashed home on an errant Newcastle throw to first base as Post 164 trailed only 2-1.
Newcastle added one run in the second inning and six in the third. Williams and Tystad delivered run-scoring singles to highlight the third, which ended with the Dogies leading 9-1.
Noah Mollman scored on Haught’s one-out single in the fifth as Spearfish cut the margin to 9-2. Connor Comer stepped up to the plate two batters later and laced a double. Ty Sieber and Haught sprinted home to keep Post 164 within 9-4.
Newcastle ended the scoring in the sixth on Grant Darrow’s sacrifice fly.
Haught scored two runs and two hits to pace Spearfish. Brady Hartwig took the pitching loss.
Slade Roberson claimed the pitching win for Newcastle, who received two runs and two hits from three players. They were Haydeb Overman, Williams, and Tystad.
Spearfish runs: Aiden Haught 2, Ty Sieber 1, Noah Mollman 1.
Spearfish hits: Sieber 2, Haught 2, Connor Comer 2, Alec Sundsted 1, Connor Comer 1.
Spearfish pitching: Brady Hartwig 3 innings, 9 runs, 8 hits, 2 walks, 6 strikeouts: Austin McMillin 4 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 1 walk, 6 strikeouts.
Post 164 finished 1-1 for the day, and Taylor said the team continues to improve. “We just need to keep moving forward in the right direction,” he added.
Spearfish will host Brandon Valley this Saturday. Game time from Black Hills Power Stadium is set for 11 a.m.
