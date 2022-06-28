SPEARFISH — Spearfish Post 164 dropped both ends of a varsity Legion baseball doubleheader against Yankton, Monday, at Black Hills Energy Stadium.
Yankton won the first game 9-4 and held on for an 11-10, nine-inning victory in the nightcap. That second game included a late Post 164 extra-inning rally that came up just short, along with an earlier triple play by the Spearfish defense.
“It was back and forth. It was fun to watch,” Spearfish head coach Parker Louks said of the second game. “We came up on the losing end, but I’m happy. It’s fun to be a part of those games.”
Game One
Spearfish took a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Hogan Tystad laced a one-out double to score Ty Sieber and Aiden Haught.
Yankton responded with a three-run rally in the second frame to take a 3-2 lead. Mac Ryken’s two-run single led the charge; Cody Oswald and Drew Ryken came home.
A three-run fourth inning enabled Yankton to extend its advantage to 6-2. Joe Gokie led the way by belting a triple to score Jace McCorkell and Mac Ryken.
Yankton’s lead grew to 9-2 thanks to a three-run fifth inning. Gokie’s two-run double plating Samuel Kampshoff and McCorkell led the way.
Spearfish cut the margin to 9-3 in the sixth. Braden Ericks’ two-out single enabled Carter Lyon to cross home plate.
Post 164 ended the scoring in the bottom of the seventh. Lyon’s two-out single scored Tystad.
Sieber and Lyon turned in one-run, two-hit efforts to pace the Spearfish offense. Kaidon Feyereisen took the pitching loss.
Drew Ryken claimed the pitching win for Yankton. He scored twice and added two hits.
Spearfish runs: Ty Sieber 1, Aiden Haught 1, Hogan Tystad 1, Carter Lyon 1.
Spearfish singles: Braden Ericks 2, Lyon 2, Sieber 1, Cody Chapman 1.
Spearfish doubles: Tystad 1.
Spearfish pitching: Kaidon Feyereisen 4+ innings (pitched to 1 batter in 5th inning), 7 runs, 6 hits, 7 walks, 1 strikeout; David Keller 3 innings, 2 runs, 1 hit, 1 walk, 4 strikeouts.
Yankton runs: Jace McCorkell 2, Drew Ryken 2, Mac Ryken 1, Samuel Kampshoff 1, Cody Oswald 1, Dylan Prouty 1, Joe Gokie 1.
Yankton singles: M. Ryken 1, D. Ryken 1, Oswald 1.
Yankton doubles: D. Ryken 1, Gokie 1, Prouty 1.
Yankton triples: Gokie 1.
Yankton pitching: Kampshoff 1/3 inning, 2 runs, 1 hit, 4 walks, 0 strikeouts; D. Ryken 5 2/3 innings, 1 run, 5 hits, 1 walk, 4 strikeouts; M. Ryken 1 inning, 1 run, 2 hits, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts.
Game Two
Yankton took advantage of two hits, one walk, and two Spearfish errors to take a 4-0 lead in the first inning.
Spearfish loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the first. Hogan Tystad’s single plated Aiden Haught and brought Post 164 to within 4-1.
Joe Gokie and Lucas Kampshoff drew leadoff walks for Yankton to begin the third frame.
Spearfish’s Braden Ericks fielded a ground ball and threw to Tystad for the first out. Tystad fired the ball to Ty Sieber for out number 2; Sieber then threw to catcher Alec Sundsted, who tagged a sliding baserunner to finish the triple play.
Two singles and a walk loaded the bases for Spearfish with one out in the bottom of the fourth. Tystad scored on Ericks’ single and brought Post 164 within 4-2.
Sieber then reached base on a failed fielder’s choice. Jon Bloom and Noah Mollman came home as Spearfish forged a 4-4 tie. Ericks sprinted home on a wild pitch as Post 164 went ahead 5-4.
A three-run fifth inning gave Yankton a 7-5 lead. The big hit was Drew Ryken’s two-run single, with Joe Gokie and Lucas Kampshoff scoring on the play.
Mollman scored on a wild pitch as Spearfish cut the margin to 7-6 in the sixth inning.
Spearfish loaded the bases with two outs in the seventh on Tystad’s walk, Cody Chapman’s single, and Ericks’ single. Sieber drew a walk to plate Tystad and bring Post 164 into a 7-7 tie.
Tystad took the pitcher’s mound for Spearfish in the eighth inning and recorded three strikeouts.
A two-out Tystad triple to center field gave Spearfish a runner on third base in the bottom of the eighth. However, a strikeout ended the threat.
Yankton gained the upper hand in the top of the ninth on a double, walk, failed fielder’s choice, and a steal. The visitors thus held an 11-7 advantage.
Ericks singled to score Mollman in the ninth and bring Spearfish to within 11-8. Haught singled two batters later to plate Ericks and make the score 11-9.
Kaidon Feyereisen drew a walk to load the bases with one out for Post 164. Sundsted grounded out to score Sieber and cut the margin to 11-10. Spearfish had runners on second and third, but a strikeout ended the game.
Mollman scored three runs and two hits for Spearfish; Tystad and Ericks each added two runs and four hits. Tystad took the pitching loss.
“We were hitting the ball very well,” Louks said in recapping the two games. “We battled back, and I think that earlier in the season, we wouldn’t have been able to do that.”
Spearfish runs: Noah Mollman 3, Braden Ericks 2, Hogan Tystad 2, Jon Bloom 1, Aiden Haught 1, Ty Sieber 1.
Spearfish singles: Tystad 3, Ericks 3, Haught 2, Kaidon Feyereisen 1, Alec Sundsted 1, Cody Chapman 1, Bloom 1.
Spearfish doubles: Ericks 1, Mollman 1.
Spearfish triples: Tystad 1, Mollman 1.
Spearfish pitching: Connor Comer 4 1/3 innings, 7 runs,4 hits, 6 walks, 2 strikeouts; Brady Hartwig 2 2/3 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 2 walks, 3 strikeouts; Tystad 1+ innings (pitched to 4 batters in 9th inning), 4 runs, 1 hit, 3 walks, 3 strikeouts; Mollman 1 inning, 0 runs, 0 hits, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts.
Yankton runs: Joe Gokie 3, Lucas Kampshoff 3, Dylan Prouty 2, Rugby Ryken 2, Cody Oswald 1.
Yankton singles: Drew Ryken 2,
Kampshoff 1.
Yankton doubles: Gokie 1, Kampshoff 1.
Yankton triples: Prouty 1.
Yankton pitching: Landen Loecker 3 1/3 innings, 5 runs, 8 hits, 2 walks, 4 strikeouts; Gokie 2 2/3 innings, 1 run, 2 hits, 0 walks, 2 strikeouts; Kampshoff 3 innings, 4 runs, 6 hits, 5 walks, 10 strikeouts.
“I come away from today with a smile on my face,” said Louks, whose team will be in Chamberlain on Wednesday for games againsSioux Falls East anSioux Falls West.
