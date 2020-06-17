SPEARFISH — Spearfish Post 164 fell 11-0 to the Rapid City Playmakers in its American Legion baseball home opener Tuesday evening at Black Hills Energy Stadium. Play ended after five innings because of the 10-run rule.
“I was not happy with the performance,” said Spearfish head coach Isaac Taylor, whose team managed only two hits. He added the team needs to increase its mental toughness.
Kayden Jones hit an infield single to lead off the Rapid City first inning before reaching second and third bases on wild pitches. Cody Pope’s groundout scored Jones and put the Playmakers ahead 1-0.
Rapid City extended its edge to 2-0 in the third inning as Spencer Pigman singled to score Pope.
The Playmakers pushed across a fourth-inning run when Cooper Mortang slid home on the back end of a double steal. Rapid City led 3-0 at that stage.
Brock Pentheny drew a two-out walk in the fourth for Spearfish’s first baserunner. Alec Sundsted singled for Post 164’s first hit, but both were stranded on base when the frame ended.
Rapid City sent 11 batters to the plate in a fifth inning that ended with eight runs. The Playmakers took advantage of three hits and two walks for their 11-0 lead.
Lucas Mehmen scratched out an infield single in Spearfish’s half of the fifth inning, but he was stranded,
Connor Comer took the pitching loss for Spearfish, now 0-5.
Jones scored two runs and added two hits for Rapid City. Kyle Schlueter notched the pitching win.
Spearfish is scheduled to play at the Sturgis Tournament this weekend.
Sturgis is coming off the championship of the Jim Scull Tournament, forging a 3-0 record. The Titans defeated Spearfish 17-6, Belle Fourche 10-0, and the Rapid City Post 320 Shooters 26-17.
What is Taylor looking for Spearfish to accomplish this weekend? “Be a bulldog,” he said, agreeing the team is playing to not lose as opposed to playing to win.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.