Spearfish Post 164 defeats Belle Post 32

SPEARFISH — Spearfish Post 164 returned home Monday night and defeated Belle Fourche 14-1 in a varsity Legion baseball game at Black Hills Energy Stadium. Play ended after 4 1/2 innings because of the 10-run rule.
“We were able to get on basepaths, which is what we really wanted to do,” said Spearfish head coach Isaac Taylor, whose squad took advantage of 10 walks and five Post 32 errors. “Then, we were able to create confusion.”
Carter Lyon sprinted home to give Post 164 a 1-0 lead in the first. Ty Sieber’s single plated Connor Comer and extended the margin to 2-0. Brady Hartwig reached base on an error; Sieber came home as Spearfish led 3-0.
Belle Fourche loaded the bases in the second inning on a Nolan Wahlfeldt walk, Jack Stearns hit-by-pitch, and Aiden Voyles walk. However, a strikeout ended the threat.
Lyon and Comer scored on wild pitches to put Spearfish up 5-0 in the second inning. Hartwig singled to plate Sieber and make the score 6-0.
Kaidon Feyereisen walked to load the bases as Spearfish’s second inning continued. Cody Chapman singled to score Jonathan Bloom and Hartwig, boosting the Post 164 edge to 8-0.
Belle Fourche loaded the bases with two outs in the third after Gabe Heck’s infield single, Anthony Budmayr’s walk, and Evan Vissia’s reaching base on a fielder’s choice. Dalton Davis drew a walk to score Heck and bring Post 32 within 8-1.
Spearfish added two more runs in the fourth. Comer’s groundout allowed Danner Craig to score; Sieber lofted a sacrifice fly to plate Lyon and boost the margin to 10-1.
Bloom and Hartwig scored on an errant throw in the fourth frame as Spearfish built its advantage to 12-1. Lyon singled to score Feyereisen, and Chapman sprinted home on a wild pitch to make the score 14-1.
“When we were in scoring position, we were able to get timely hits that helped us score runs,” Taylor said as Spearfish improved to 4-7 on the season.
Lyon scored three runs and added two hits to pace the Spearfish offense. Alec Sundsted earned the pitching win.
Gage Kracht was tagged with the pitching loss for Belle Fourche. Heck scored a run and added a hit.
Spearfish lost to Rapid City Post 320 by identical 12-2 scores in last Saturday’s doubleheader. Taylor said Post 164 had better at-bats tonight and hit the ball where it was pitched.
Sundsted located his pitches really well, according to Taylor.
Belle Fourche head coach Randy Doran agreed the walks and errors played a major role. He said Spearfish has more games under its belt (11) than Post 32, which has played only two games.
Kracht and Sean Wahlfeldt made their first pitcing appearances of the season tonight. “They made some good pitches, but there were too many wild ones,” Doran said. “There is a lot to build off of.”
Belle Fourche’s defense made some mistakes, Doran said, but the team fought the entire way.
“We had our opportunities to kind of close the gap a little bit,” Doran said. “They’re (Spearfish) a good team and made some great plays on defense.”
Post 32 (0-2) worked pitch counts and tried to hit the ball where it was pitched, Doran said in describing the team’s success in loading the bases in three innings. He added the team was not able to get the clutch hit when it was needed.
Spearfish runs: Carter Lyon 3, Connor Comer 2, Ty Sieber 2, Jonathan Bloom 2, Brady Hartwig 2, Kaidon Feyereisen 1, Cody Chapman 1, Danner Craig 1.
Spearfish singles: Lyon 2, Sieber 1, Hartwig 1, Chapman 1, Craig 1.
Spearfish pitching: Alec Sundsted 4 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 7 walks, 6 strikeouts; Hartwig 1 inning, 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 walks, 3 strikeouts.
Belle Fourche runs: Gabe Heck 1.
Belle Fourche singles: Gage Kracht 1, Heck 1.
Belle Fourche pitching: Kracht 1 1/3 innings, 6 runs, 2 hits, 4 walks, 3 strikeouts; Sean Wahlfeldt 1 2/3 innings, 7 runs, 3 hits, 5 walks, 1 strikeout; Heck 1 inning, 0 runs, 1 hit, 1 walk, 1 strikeout.
Belle Fourche will host the Rapid City Bullets in its home opener Saturday, May 1. Game time is set for 1 p.m.
Post 164 is scheduled to host Newcastle in a Saturday doubleheader at Black Hills Energy Stadium. Taylor said game times are set for 3 and 5 p.m.
